Breaking: Coronavirus cases hit 96 in state, including 13 at Little Rock nursing home, agency says
Arkansas Derby pushed to May 2 over coronavirus concerns

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:39 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - Omaha Beach (right) won the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs on April 13, 2019. ( The Sentinel-Record / Richard Rasmussen)

Oaklawn announced Friday that as a result of coronavirus spread, it is moving its signature race – the Grade I Arkansas Derby – from April 11 to May 2, the closing day of the 2020 live meet, according to the Oaklawn Casino Racing Resort website.

Also, according to the website, Oaklawn has reduced purses across the board and “stay until May.” As a result, the Arkansas Derby purse will be reduced to $750,000.

“Churchill Downs understands the circumstances created by the current health crisis, and, therefore, will allow the full 170 points towards Kentucky Derby eligibility (now scheduled for Sept. 5) as long as we meet the minimum purse threshold of $750,000,” Oaklawn President Louis Cella said. “The purse reductions are across the board. If operations return to normal between now and May, we will adjust them accordingly.”

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.

