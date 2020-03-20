Arkansas woman, 63, dies after car veers into oncoming traffic, police say

A 63-year-old woman died after her car veered into oncoming traffic Wednesday and struck another vehicle, Arkansas State Police said.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Cathy Sanders of Wynne was driving a Chevrolet Cruze north on Arkansas 1 in Cherry Valley when the car crossed the centerline, according to a state police preliminary report.

The Cruze then hit a southbound Toyota Avalon, police said.

Sanders died and the 68-year-old driver of the Avalon was injured, according to the report.

Police said it was raining at the time of the crash.

At least 94 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.