At The Post

DAY 32 of 57

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $8,685

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,432,064

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $2,440,749

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:30 p.m. (Closed to spectators)

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, noon; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:30 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 6:30 p.m.; Sam Houston, 6:45 p.m.

THURSDAY'S STARS

Jockeys Orlando Mojica and Walter De La Cruz won two races each Thursday, as did trainer Robertino Diodoro.

Mojica got the day started with a victory in the first race aboard Final Form ($5.60, $4.60, $3.20), who finished 6 furlongs in 1:11.51 on a sloppy track. His second victory was the first of the day for Diodoro, coming with Adheretome ($7, $4.80, $3.60) in the third race, who finished 6 furlongs in 1:12.59. Diodoro's second victory came in the fourth race with Hamazing Vision ($8, $4, $3), who went 1 1/16 miles in 1:46.73.

De La Cruz got his first winner aboard Six Fire ($29.20, $10.40, $5.40) in the second race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:14.08. He rode Lil Red Vette ($14.20, $5.60, $4) to victory in the fifth race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:13.35.

Mojica stands fifth in the jockey standings with 24 victories in 138 starts, while De La Cruz is sixth with 18 victoris in 144 starts.

Diodoro's victories widened his lead in the trainer standings. He now has 40 victories in 123 starts, which is 11 victories more than Steve Asmussen.

Information for this report contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 03/20/2020