California governor orders state's residents to stay home

A homeless person holds a shoe while camped on a street bench Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Officials in seven San Francisco Bay Area counties have issued a shelter-in-place mandate affecting about 7 million people, including the city of San Francisco itself. The order says residents must stay inside and venture out only for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay home, restricting nonessential movements to control the spread of the coronavirus that threatens to overwhelm the state's medical system.

"This is a moment we need to make tough decisions," Newsom said. "We need to recognize reality."

His move came after counties and communities covering about half the state's population already had issued similar orders. He said the restriction is "open-ended," and it could raise false hopes if he predicted how long the order might last.

People may still leave their homes for walks and exercise and for essential needs such as food and medical care. Restaurant meals can still be delivered to homes.

The Democratic governor also announced that he is mobilizing 500 California National Guard troops to help with food distribution, but said they will be in place only for humanitarian reasons.

He said infection rates are doubling every four days in some parts of the state and issued the dire prediction that 56% of California's population could contract the virus over the next eight weeks.

"I can assure you home isolation is not my preferred choice, I know it's not yours, but it's a necessary one," Newsom said. "This is not a permanent state, this is a moment in time."

"You can still take your kids outside, practicing common sense and social distancing. You can still walk your dog," he said. "If we are to be criticized at this moment, let us be criticized for taking this moment seriously."

