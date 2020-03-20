Coronavirus cases hit 96 in state, including 13 at Little Rock nursing home, agency says

Arkansas health secretary Dr. Nate Smith speaks beside Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchisnon and UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson on Friday.

The number of confirmed cases of covid-19 in Arkansas soared to 96 on Friday, including 13 connected to a Little Rock nursing home.

Staff and patients are among the 13 positives from Briarwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The release also states one person from Apple Creek Nursing and Rehab and one from the Villages of General Baptist West have also tested positive.

The health department is testing all other staff and residents at Briarwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to the department.

There were 62 known cases of covid-19 in Arkansas on Thursday.

