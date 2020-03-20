Dining-in now banned in state

Sa’mia Moore, assistant team leader, gives change to Melissa Price as Price waits in line Thursday at the Chick-fil-A on West Markham Street in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Going to a restaurant or bar in Arkansas and eating there is a thing of the past as of today, at least as long as the covid-19 pandemic continues.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a directive Thursday that all eateries must suspend dine-in service and shift to carry-out, drive-thru or delivery service only.

The announcement came as the Arkansas Department of Health reported that the number of confirmed cases of the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus in the state had jumped to 62.

Hutchinson said the mandate is an effort to stem community spread of the virus in Arkansas.

The governor also announced that restaurants that sell beer and wine under any permit issued by Alcoholic Beverage Control may sell corked or sealed bottles of wine or sealed cans or bottles of beer to go with the purchase of food. Restaurants also can include beer and wine with delivery of food items, but not liquor. The change does not allow sales or deliveries within or to dry counties or areas.

Hours before Hutchinson's announcement, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. issued the same mandate for Arkansas' capital city. Scott said the decision was made with approval from Hutchinson and state Secretary of Health Nate Smith in accordance with guidance from the White House to limit social gatherings to fewer than 10.

"Little Rock already has been impacted by community transmission, which means we are unsure of how many individuals have contracted the coronavirus," Scott said. "We want residents to continue to support our hospitality industry. How can we do that? Please get your food and go home."

Scott added that the city will temporarily waive restaurant zoning restrictions and approve temporary uses of their space during that time.

That means restaurants will be able to operate as specialty grocery stores or boutique food markets, as long as the maximum occupancy does not exceed 10 people at any given time.

Restaurants do not need a different business license to deliver food.

"We strongly encourage our restaurants to use their vitally important waiters and waitresses in other capacities, like car hops and delivery drivers so they do not lose their income as a result," Scott said.

Several people from the restaurant industry who supported the change -- or had already made adaptations at their own establishments -- attended Thursday's news conference at Little Rock City Hall, including Ward 4 City Director Capi Peck, owner of Trio's Restaurant, staff from Yellow Rocket Concepts, and restaurateur Jim Keet of Petit and Keet Bar and Grill and Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe.

Peck said she was already offering only home delivery and curbside pickup at Trio's. She said she was glad people were utilizing those options -- and tipping generously -- but added that she felt a mandate was needed, having driven around and still seen more than 10 people in some establishments.

"I'm very relieved," she said.

Claude Legris, executive director of the Fort Smith Advertising and Promotion Commission, said Thursday he was not surprised by the governor's announcement, but he said it must be understood that "the entire state, and the tourism industry specifically, is in the midst of a crisis."

"The restaurant industry has always been a leader in the tourism industry in job and tax creation and is many times the backbone of many communities," Legris said. "Industry partners need to work together to help encourage our legislators on both the state and national level to help shore up the second-largest industry in the state in a timely manner."

Arkansas isn't alone in banning dining-in amid the covid-19 pandemic. The same mandate was made by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Thursday ordered all bars and other social venues closed by the end of the day and limited restaurants to takeout or delivery only as Georgia's number of covid-19 cases rose to 197, including four deaths.

Maryland and the District of Columbia also suspended on-site bar and restaurant service Monday as the region's reported novel coronavirus cases climbed past 100.

"I will make whatever decisions and take whatever actions necessary to save the lives of Marylanders," Gov. Larry Hogan said. "We're not fooling around anymore."

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press and The Washington Post.

