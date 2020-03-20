EDITORIAL: Hey, teachers, what's a subordinate clause?

There was a Washington Post column published this week that started out this way: The one good thing to come out of this virus thing is a new appreciation of teachers.

Don't you know it.

It's standard fare to acknowledge teachers, the important work they do, the wages they make (or don't), yadda yadda yadda. But what most Americans are dealing with this week, and next, and maybe beyond, has pushed us beyond truism.

Holy cow, but teacher work is hard.

Most kids are home-schooled now, at least in Arkansas. And here are a few of the things we've heard just so far:

Which sentence has the subordinate clause?

A few minutes later: How can a professional writer miss a question about the subordinate clause?

Why was Constantinople an advantageous place to defend from attacks? (Our thought: Where are the true/false questions?)

When you look at this painting, what emotions do you feel? Are the colors used, or put together, to make you feel a certain way? (Can we go back to English?)

What is the process called when white light is broken into colors? (White light has colors?)

Fill in the blank: Evaporation is a process of going from a state to a state. (Uh, blue and red?)

Calculate the mean of the following numbers. (How come nobody took poli-sci this semester?)

Thankfully, there is a phrase to handle all these questions, a phrase that adults are secretly given upon becoming parents: "Look it up."

Editorial on 03/20/2020