EDITORIAL: The rundown, as Arkansans hunker down

And they hide their faces

And they hide their eyes

Cause the city's dyin'

And they don't know why

Oh Baltimore

Man it's hard just to live.

--Randy Newman, "Baltimore"

All these warnings later, some folks are still not taking this seriously enough. These are not snow days. This is no time for scheduling play dates for the kids. We had to tell a kid that no, we're not running to the store for chocolate-covered pretzels.

One report says the numbers out of mainland China show that 86 percent of the people who get the virus never know it. Which is fine for them, but it's hell on the other 14 percent. Staying away from each other is the best thing we can do for our fellow Americans now.

Here is a rundown of news you might have missed. Not because we monger in fear. But because covid-19 deserves the upteenth editorial in a row:

• The mayor of Baltimore, Jack Young, has taken to the airwaves to ask that people stop shooting each other. Hospital beds are needed, he said, to take care of people affected by the pandemic.

Baltimore has problems. Multiple problems.

• The Australian prime minister calls this a "once-in-a-100-year type event." There has been a lot of talk about the 1918 flu. So call this a once-in-every-102 year event.

• The sports world continues to turn. Several players for the National Basketball Association have tested positive for the covid-19 virus. Believe it or not, this has caused controversy--mainly because some of those players weren't showing any symptoms, and why in the hell were they tested when Americans of lesser means are struggling to get test kits?

Our considered editorial opinion on the matter: Maybe testing these high-profile players is a good idea. It will show more young people that they are, in fact, not immune to getting this virus and passing it on. And we can all have a conversation about what a "super spreader" is.

• Word around the campfire is that the Trump administration has contingency plans if this virus doesn't fade away with the warmer weather, and that it even has contingency plans if this crisis goes into next year.

That's good news. The United States government should have contingency plans for if Great Britain invades us again. That doesn't mean it's likely to happen, but planning for everything is the job.

• Hand sanitizer is another hot-ticket item, but folks in central Arkansas might have caught a lucky break thanks to the generosity of Arkansas' oldest legal distillery since prohibition ended.

While folks are being told to avoid bars and restaurants and order takeout, Rock Town Distillery announced it is making hand sanitizer.

"With demand for hand sanitizer currently outpacing supply, we are doing our part to help by using our high-proof spirits to make a hand sanitizer," the distillery tweeted.

Distillery staff members saw a need in the community and stepped up to help provide a product--it's 70 percent alcohol--in short supply now. The best part? It's free, until it runs out. People just need to bring in a container, and the hand sanitizer is theirs for the taking.

The situation is reminiscent of a quote from Mister Rogers: "When I was a boy, and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'"

• And the last part, a headline from CNN and the experts in the health-care industry:

"Officials say the health care system

might not be equipped for what's next

if people don't heed warnings."

Emphasis ours.

Editorial on 03/20/2020