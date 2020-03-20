Ex-Nazi guard’s hearing cut short

A former Nazi concentration camp guard, accused of aiding in the murder of thousands of Jews, had a hearing in his trial cut to 10 minutes because of concern the coronavirus could risk his health.

Bruno D., 93, is charged with aiding in the murder of 5,230 prisoners, mainly Jews, in 1944 and 1945 as a guard in the Stutthoff camp. The hearing will be held today at 11 a.m., the Hamburg court said.

The tribunal has also announced special measures given the accused’s age and the risk he faces from corona-virus, which is far more likely to be fatal for those 80 or older. The hearing shouldn’t last longer than 10 minutes, the public and press aren’t allowed to attend and participants will be kept to the minimum required.

Bruno D. was indicted last year and his trial began in October. German law prohibits delays of more than three weeks, or in longer cases, a month, once a trial has begun.

Meanwhile, a U.K. employment tribunal postponed a hearing involving a former Citigroup Inc. investment banker, Niels Kirk, that was to decide how much compensation he would be paid.

Kirk had earlier won his age discrimination case after a judge ruled that one of his bosses, Manolo Falco, told him “you are old and set in your ways” when he was laid off at age 55. Two of the judges were self isolating, a Citigroup spokeswoman said.