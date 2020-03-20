Family member of Washington Regional worker is first NWA covid-19 case

FAYETTEVILLE -- The first patient to test positive for covid-19 in Northwest Arkansas is a family member of a health care worker for Washington Regional Medical System, according to an internal memo from the system's president and chief executive officer.

Washington Regional found out the family member tested positive Tuesday evening, according to the memo dated Tuesday from Larry Shackelford.

The employee began a 14-day self-quarantine within about 36 hours of exposure, according to the memo.

"We confirmed with the epidemiologist of the Arkansas Department of Health that there is an extremely low risk that this provider would be infectious from the period of exposure to self-quarantine," according to the memo. "The risk that our staff were exposed to the coronavirus is even lower."

A Wednesday news release from Washington County confirmed a Fayetteville resident had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Meg Mirivel, spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Health, said Wednesday the case was travel-related.

Arkansas had 62 cases in 20 counties as of Thursday, according to the department. Washington County still had fewer than five cases Thursday.

