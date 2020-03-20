Fayetteville School District eyeing land

Fayetteville's School Board held its monthly meeting Thursday. The seven board members and Superintendent John L Colbert all sat at least 6 feet apart in compliance with the recommendation to practice social distancing in the midst of the covid-19 epidemic. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Dave Perozek)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School District identified land it hopes to purchase for construction of its next school.

The School Board on Thursday voted to authorize administrators to make an offer on the land. Any contract the administration enters into would need the board's approval before it's final.

Board Reorganization The Fayetteville School Board on Thursday approved new board officers for the next year. Nika Waitsman is the new board president. She has served on the board since 2015. Waitsman replaces Justin Eichmann, who served four years as president, the most allowed under board policy. Megan Hurley is the new vice president and Tim Hudson is secretary/treasurer. Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

Administrators have zeroed in on two contiguous properties on North Rupple Road south of Owl Creek School, according to Superintendent John L Colbert. The properties are a combined 53 acres, he said.

Administrators are following through on a plan to build a school on the district's west side, part of a broader $111 million facility plan made possible by voters' approval last month of a request to restructure some of the district's bond issues. Much of the district's growth is on its west side.

Land acquisition was included among the items to be paid for through the bond restructuring.

Whether the new school will be an elementary or a middle school hasn't been determined. Colbert said he expects the decision to come no later than May.

"We will do more analysis of the projections done by the demographer and try to decide what recommendation we will make to the board," he said.

Megan Slocum, associate superintendent, said they have an idea of what the land will cost, but she declined to discuss that figure.

In other business at Thursday's meeting, the board unanimously approved a plan to expand the alternative learning environment program to serve students in kindergarten through high school. The district's current alternative setting is at the ALLPS School of Innovation and serves mainly juniors and seniors.

They now must submit the plan to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for state approval, with hopes of launching the alternative learning environment classrooms this fall.

The district plans to offer one alternative learning environment classroom with a capacity of 15 students for each school level: elementary, middle, junior high and high school, Colbert said.

These classrooms would serve as temporary placement for students with severe behavioral issues who don't necessarily have a mental-health diagnosis, said Tammy Tucker, associate superintendent for administrative services.

"These are students we feel like we can work with in an intensive situation where we can very purposefully work with them on behavioral support and developing appropriate behaviors," Tucker said.

A placement committee will examine referrals to determine whether certain students belong in the alternative setting, she said.

"This committee can be impartial because they haven't had the day-to-day frustrating interactions with the student," Tucker said.

Nika Waitsman, board president, said she believes the alternative classrooms would be a good step, but added she worries minorities will be placed in them at a rate disproportionate to the district's demographics.

"We need to be looking at that data," Waitsman said.

Tucker said the state monitors these kinds of programs and will be checking to ensure the referral process is done fairly.

