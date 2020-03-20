FRIDAY, MARCH 20: Five things to know about covid-19

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be translating these round-ups into Spanish. You can read our full coverage, provided for free, at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/.

• Arkansas has 62 confirmed cases of covid-19. Health leaders have said they expect to see more cases with more testing.

• School districts across the state are closed until at least April 17. Teachers are communicating with their students online when possible. Many school districts are offering meals to students who need them through pick-up or delivery services. Most colleges and universities are also offering online coursework only.

• The agency in charge of public health in the U.S. is warning against gatherings of more than 10 people and recommends trying to stay at least 6 feet away from others if you need to go out. These recommendations mean that many events are canceled and government offices and businesses are closed to the public. All restaurants and bars are limited to pick-up, drive-through or delivery services only. The government also says you should wash your hands or use hand sanitizer and avoid touching your face.

• To get tested, Arkansans can call their doctors and the Arkansas Department of Health. Testing is available through the state or some private companies. Symptoms of covid-19 include shortness of breath, coughing, fever and chest tightness. People with pre-existing medical conditions and senior citizens are at the highest risk for serious illness or death from covid-19, but anyone can get sick.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday that the state will offer financial aid to some businesses and child care centers that are suffering losses because of covid-19. The state is also offering “good cause” exemptions for the work requirement for those applying for government food assistance programs.

[Haga clic aquí para leer en español » arkansasonline.com/news/2020/mar/20/coronavirus-los-cinco-puntos-mas-importantes-de-es/]