Hospitals extend call center operation for concerned River Valley residents

FORT SMITH — A joint call center with Mercy Fort Smith and Baptist Health for River Valley residents concerned about the coronavirus, covid-19, has extended its days of operations.

The hot line, the number for which is (479) 289-6508, will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, according to a news release. Earlier, plans called for it to be staffed only on weekdays.

The call center will allow people to ask questions about covid-19 and be screened by trained clinical staff who will determine whether the caller should be sent to a testing site staffed by Mercy and Baptist health care workers.

Callers will be guided through a questionnaire to help determine whether they should be tested, the release states. They will be given further instructions about how to be tested if they are advised to do so, although only those who fall in the “high risk” category will be advised as such.

River Valley residents, according to the release, are encouraged to use the hot line to reduce their exposure to the general public. Health care professionals will be able to clinically assess symptoms over the phone and direct callers to whatever next steps are appropriate. They will also have the ability to schedule a covid-19 test when appropriate.