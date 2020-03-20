The remains of a man were found in a wooded area in south Little Rock early Thursday morning, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.
Authorities suspect the remains are those of a man who fled from a Little Rock police officer during a traffic stop on Feb. 16, the report said.
The body, which was discovered at the intersection of West 29th Street and Asher Avenue at about 8 a.m., was sent to the medical examiner, according to the report. The identity was not released.
Little Rock Police have requested that the state police investigate.
Metro on 03/20/2020
Print Headline: Human remains found in LR woods
