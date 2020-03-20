• Nick Boney, a police sergeant in Norcross, Ga., and officer Jimmy Wilson bought a cake and then stayed to sing "Happy Birthday" to a 1-year-old girl after giving her mom a ride home when they spotted her standing on a street corner holding a small bunch of birthday balloons on a dark and cold night.

• Woody Hancock, a resident of Cedar Island, N.C., said it's been difficult to get a photo of a wild cow, one of three returned to the island after they were swept to the state's Outer Banks by Hurricane Dorian in September, which gave birth to a "miracle calf" that has one brown eye and one blue one.

• Omar Guillen-Garcia, 23, of Nashville, Tenn., accused of fatally stabbing a man in October when the two got into an argument that began when he refused to buy the victim a cup of coffee, was taken into custody this week during a routine business check, police said.

• Mary Barton, a veteran St. Louis County, Mo., police captain, has been named the county's first female police chief, besting seven other candidates to replace Jon Belmar, who is retiring April 30 as the leader of a department with 1,362 employees.

• Chuck Mallett, a police captain in Pensacola, Fla., said investigators solved a 35-year-old homicide by comparing the DNA of someone in an ancestry database, then creating a family tree to track down Daniel Wells, 57, who was arrested on murder and sexual battery counts.

• Stephanie Cuellar, a former administrative assistant in the Simpson County, Miss., sheriff's office, was indicted on an embezzlement charge after being accused of stealing over several months more than $34,000 that people had paid in cash as bond money to be released from jail, prosecutors said.

• Ricky Nelson Davis, 53, approached Atlanta police investigating a fatal shooting and identified himself as a suspect, leading to his arrest on a felony murder charge, police said.

• Devon Robinson, 19, of Detroit was convicted of murder and other charges for the deaths of two homosexual men and a transgender woman because of their sexual orientation, shooting them in a living room after a house party.

• Cyrus Habib, 38, a Democrat who became Washington State's first blind lieutenant governor in 2017, said he won't run for reelection and instead is joining the Jesuit order of the Catholic Church to start the process of becoming a priest.

A Section on 03/20/2020