Jones, 81, celebrates with 83-mile bike ride

From the bottom of a hill at Lake Fayetteville, Cris Jones' bright lime green jacket stood in contrast to the low-hanging gray clouds on a Tuesday afternoon.

On this St. Patrick's Day, Jones was powering his way north to complete the return leg of his annual birthday ride. He'd started early that morning at Blowing Springs trailhead in Bella Vista and pedaled his way 41.5 miles south to the new Mount Kessler loop in Fayetteville.

Some people celebrate their birthdays with cake and ice cream. For Jones, who turned 81 on Tuesday, he chose to mark this milestone in the same manner as he's done several times before, by riding his trusty orange Cannondale hybrid bicycle the same number of miles as his age in years. This year a slight miscalculation put him over the distance by two miles, which wasn't an issue for Jones, who's ridden the Big Dam Bridge race in Little Rock 100 each of the past five years.

"A lot of people in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, they see that I rode 100 miles and they say, 'At your age, how can you do that? How can a person that age do that?'" Jones said. "Well, you find your passion for what you like to do. Running, biking, or tennis or whatever. Do it and do it regularly and keep doing it. Eat healthy, have a positive attitude and trust in the Lord and keep doing it and never quit."

What began as an alternative to running after having knee issues in his 40s, biking is Jones' passion. At the encouragement of his wife Eleanor, he bought a bicycle. It was almost love at first pedal. Soon Eleanor, whom he met as a student at Duke University in 1965, got bit by the biking bug as well and they made it a tandem, but on separate bikes.

"Eleanor said to get a bike, so I bought one and she said I couldn't bike unless she went with me," Cris said. "So she got one and off we went. I bought a Schwinn cruiser because I didn't know if I was going to like it. But once I got on it and started riding, I just kept going. I just felt like I was free. I could go anywhere."

And the couple, who will celebrate their 56th anniversary in June, has gone just about everywhere from cruising along the Pacific Coast from Oregon to San Francisco, to trips to New England and Nova Scotia.

Eleanor hopped off the bike for the final time about 10 years ago after a scary encounter with a dog. Cris has continued to pedal on even after a close call with a car a few years ago that sent him to the hospital. He's also passed his passion for pedaling on to their eight grandchildren and has ridden the Katy Trail in Missouri with them multiple times, he said.

Cris grew up in Hamburg in southeast Arkansas and was a walk-on on the LSU football team in 1957. His career as a Tiger lasted just one season.

"I played as a freshman, but back then freshmen could not play on the varsity," he said. "I was pretty good in high school, but a 190-pound tackle couldn't cut it in college."

He earned his degree in Forestry from LSU. He spent two years in the Army and earned his master's in Forest Economics from Duke. He spent several years working for International Paper Company before returning to Hamburg to join his father in a funeral home business, where he spent the next 20 years.

Jones later sold the funeral home and returned to college for the third time where he earned his MBA as a Certified Public Accountant at the age of 50. He retired as a CPA a few years ago.

He and Eleanor moved to Pea Ridge in 1995 to be closer to their daughters in Tulsa. At their home, Cris has his Big Daddy's Bike Shop to keep him busy when he's not on his bike or in a spin class at the Downtown Activity Center in Bentonville.

The Big Dam 100 is still six months away, and he's debating whether to tackle Y Mountain again in September, although Eleanor has told him his 100-mile days are over.

"A couple of years ago he did the Big Dam 100 and when he finished at 5 o'clock in the afternoon, it was 100 degrees and he had nearly had a heat stroke that day," she said. "A bunch of people did have stuff and had to be hauled off in ambulances. But he made it in and I said we're not doing this again. But he did

"Last year the temperature was better. He told me he's not going to do any more 100s."

To which Cris replied, "We'll see about that. It's like having babies ... it's hard when you're doing it, but you forget it when it's over."

