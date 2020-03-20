Little Rock Air Force Base confirms positive coronavirus test

An active-duty U.S. Air Force airman assigned to the Little Rock Air Force Base is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment following a positive novel coronavirus test, the base announced Friday night.

The airman is believed to have contracted covid-19 from recent travels, according to a news release.

Col. John Schutte, 19th Airlift Wing and Little Rock AFB installation commander, declared a public health emergency for the base Friday. The emergency order is in place for 30 days.

“Right now we have one confirmed case of covid-19 on our installation,” Schutte said. “The safety of our airmen, families and employees is our top priority.”

Coronavirus cases in Arkansas topped 100 earlier Friday, according to the state Department of Health.