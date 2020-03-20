Sections
Little Rock to award public health grants to homeless service providers

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 5:39 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Jericho Way is a day center for the homeless in Little Rock. ( Mitchell PE Masilun)

Little Rock is accepting grant applications for homeless service providers in response to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, the city announced Friday.

The funding is for emergency supplies for sanitation, safety and other public health purposes. Examples of appropriate requests include supplies for cleaning, disinfecting, food safety and waste disposal.

Shelters and day resource centers can also request funding for isolating people from the rest of the population they serve.

Providers can submit an application by visiting littlerock.gov/covid19 and clicking on the “Homeless Services Grant” link on the left side of the page.

The city will begin reviewing applications on Tuesday and award grants on a rolling basis until funds are expended. The maximum award amount is $2,500.

