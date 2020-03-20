LR Rangers to start soccer season as planned

The Little Rock Rangers will still play their 2020 season, the National Premier Soccer League announced Thursday in a conference call.

The decision is tentative, based on what will happen with the coronavirus pandemic that has put a halt to the majority of the sports world.

Rangers President and General Manager Jonathan Wardlaw said it's business as usual for the fifth-year team, for now.

"We're just rolling with the punches," Wardlaw said. "The MLS will begin play again on May 10. The USL, the second division below MLS, will play May 10. So I was hoping that the league [NPSL] would follow suit.

"We'll cross our fingers that we'll be playing."

Wardlaw sald the NPSL stressed to its teams that the league is closely monitoring everything associated with the coronavirus situation to ensure the safety and well-being of fans, players and staff.

Last week, the U.S. Soccer Federation ruled to suspend all team training and activities. After the ruling, the Rangers canceled a tryout scheduled for Sunday.

The Rangers, who play in the NPSL's Heartland Conference, are scheduled to begin their season May 10 against Tulsa FC at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Last season, the Rangers finished 4-6-1 and in second place in the Heartland Conference, losing to Demize NPSL in the first round of the NPSL playoffs.

With the MLS and USL possibly playing again May 10, Wardlaw hopes the day could be a celebration for soccer in the country.

"This is the best-case scenario," Wardlaw said. "This would be the first big celebration. We'll pitch that as much as we can."

Sports on 03/20/2020