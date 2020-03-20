Mercy delays most elective surgeries in Rogers

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers will delay some surgeries beginning Saturday until further notice, a spokeswoman said.

The hospital will reschedule some elective surgeries to free up hospital resources, such as ventilators, in light of the covid-19 pandemic, said Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman. Some hysterectomies and children's tonsil surgeries, for example, will likely be pushed back.

Mercy also decided to delay the surgeries because some patients may be more at-risk because of age or compromised immune systems, Cook said. It's best for those patients to stay home if their surgeries can wait.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends hospitals reschedule elective surgeries as necessary, according to the organization's website.

Dr. C. Lowry Barnes, chairman of orthopaedic surgery at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, said it's good to see hospitals in Arkansas doing what they can to socially distance within the hospitals and to conserve resources during this time.

Elective surgeries that can be delayed generally include anything that isn't truly urgent, he said.

UAMS, for example, is delaying most knee and hip replacements but will still repair fractures, Barnes said.

Many surgeries will need to be handled on a case-by-case basis between patients and their doctors, and doctors should weigh the risks of delaying surgeries, he said. For example, cancer patients with scheduled surgeries to remove tumors may be able to wait six weeks but not three months, he said.

Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Northwest Health Medical Centers in Bentonville and Springdale and Arkansas Children's Northwest in Springdale haven't yet said if they will delay elective surgeries.

Those hospitals, along with UAMS and the Veterans HealthCare System of the Ozarks, released a joint statement Thursday evening addressing their efforts to help patients during this pandemic.

"Together, we are taking proactive and preventive measures to address the influx of the coronavirus in our country and state. We are working closely with the governor, the Arkansas Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, municipal authorities, Northwest Arkansas Council, the U.S. Congress and area employers to maximize our resources and to provide the best care to those that may be impacted by COVID-19," the statement reads in part.

