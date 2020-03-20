Mercy to open coronavirus screening site, patients must call ahead

Shawn Guyton, Community Clinic Rogers manager, screens a patient Thursday at the drive-up covid-19 testing site in Roger. Go to nwaonline.com/200320Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mercy Health System will open a drive-through covid-19 screening site today in Rogers, according to a news release.

A temporary building will be set up at 2090 S. Promenade Blvd., but patients will remain in their cars, said spokeswoman Jennifer Cook.

Testing sites • UAMS digital screening: www.uamshealth.com/healthnow • Washington Regional hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at (479) 463-2055 • Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Center: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at 3318 N. North Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville • Arkansas Children’s Hospital hotline for child health available at 1-800-743-3616 • Mercy Coronavirus Evaluation Site, 2090 S. Promenade Blvd. Patients must call (479) 717-7585 ahead of time to be screened. • Community Clinic Siloam Springs Medical, 500 S. Mount Olive St. No. 200 in Siloam Springs: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m Tuesday. • Community Clinic Rogers Medical, 1233 W. Poplar St. in Rogers: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. • Elmdale Elementary School Based Health Center, 420 N. West End, Suite B in Springdale: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. • Prairie Grove Elementary School Based Health Center, 801 Viney Grove Road in Prairie Grove: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Source: Staff report

Patients must call Mercy's coronavirus site line at (479) 717-7585 before arriving. People who don't call first won't be screened, according to the news release.

"The Mercy Coronavirus Evaluation Site is exclusively for patients who have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath and either travel to a high-risk area or contact with a known patient," according to the news release.

Mercy staff will swab the inside of patients' noses and send specimens to the Arkansas Department of Health to be tested, Cook said.

Specimens may be collected by nose or mouth for covid-19 testing, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The department had tested about 300 people as of Thursday.

Some tests are being sent to out-of-state commercial labs. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock will soon be able to test onsite, Dr. Cam Patterson, chancellor, said Thursday during a media briefing.

It's best for patients to complete screenings online or by phone instead of in person, Patterson said.

Washington Regional Medical Center began screening patients Monday at the former McDonald Eye Clinic, 3318 N. North Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville. Washington Regional also operates a hotline people may call to be screened and has said people who aren't seriously ill should call the hotline before coming to the clinic.

The hotline received more than 2,100 calls Monday through Wednesday, and the clinic had 386 visits Monday through Wednesday, according to Natalie Hardin, spokeswoman for Washington Regional.

Community Clinic began operating four coronavirus screening sites Thursday at its clinics in Rogers, Siloam Springs, Springdale and Prairie Grove.

Mercy, UAMS, Washington Regional, Northwest Health, Arkansas Children's Northwest and the Veterans HealthCare System of the Ozarks released a joint statement Thursday evening addressing their efforts to help patients during this pandemic. The statement asked people concerned about the virus not to show up at hospitals or clinics without calling first.

The new coronavirus is a respiratory illness. The World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic March 11, and President Donald Trump declared a national emergency March 13.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency recommends people wash their hands, avoid close contact with sick people and avoid touching their eyes, noses and mouths with unwashed hands.

Yesenia Estrada, a medical assistant at Community Clinic, does a flu and strep test Thursday at the drive-up covid-19 testing site at Community Clinic in Rogers. The staff is screening patients for covid-19, and offering covid-19, flu and strep test to those who meet the criteria. Go to nwaonline.com/200320Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

NW News on 03/20/2020