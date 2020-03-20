WALLY HALL: Musselman keeping in full-practice shape

Apparently no one is missing basketball and March Madness more than Eric Musselman.

Not Dick Vitale or even CBS and the Turner stations.

The University of Arkansas head men's basketball coach got up early Thursday morning and conducted a full practice -- by himself -- in the practice gym.

Players are not allowed to have any type of drills with coaches during this social distancing time because of the coronavirus.

Musselman, who frequently posts his personal and basketball philosophy on Twitter, was caught on tape conducting the practice and someone posted it there.

His wife Danyelle wondered who taped it. She wasn't surprised he did it.

Neither was Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek.

Musselman just doesn't know how to take time off.

A few years ago, Musselman was invited to be part of a clinic for one of the shoe companies.

A bunch of talented high school kids were there, and they were divided up to have a small tournament.

It was done every year for fun.

No one really took it serious.

Musselman coached his butt off during the "fun" games.

He plays to win.

His enthusiasm, energy and desire rubbed off on his Razorbacks and had a lot to do with them winning 20 games.

It's hard to think they would have made the NCAA Tournament, but if they had beat South Carolina in their next game before the SEC Tournament was canceled, the Razorbacks definitely would have made the NIT.

No doubt a man who would run a practice by himself would have coached every NIT game like it was the NCAA Championship.

. . .

For others missing the NCAA Tournament, next week the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette website, arkansasonline.com, will have its own form of March Madness.

It will be a bracket pitting the University of Arkansas NCAA Tournament teams against each other.

Subscribers will get to pick who they think would have won each game.

It should be fun and very interesting.

Stay tuned for more details.

. . .

Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, did a little after-the-fact kissing up to Tom Brady, who after 20 years, will no longer be the quarterback of the Patriots.

Kraft bought a dozen billboards that said: "Thank you Tom. The greatest of all time! With love, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots."

Nice, not as classy as saying you will be our quarterback until you decide not to.

However, in fairness, Kraft has said he loves Brady like a son.

Sounds like head coach Bill Belichick made the decision to get rid of the Patriots' GOAT.

. . .

The Tampa Bay Bucs are expected to announce that they have signed Brady to a two- or three-year contract, and when they do, according to several reports, some free agents want to join him.

Obviously, those players believe Brady has another Super Bowl in him, and he might with the right people around him.

It is going to be interesting to see who ends up in Tampa.

. . .

It wasn't exactly depressing yesterday, but generally the first and second days of the NCAA Tournament are a personal favorite of all of sports.

While on the road covering the tournament, yours truly would find a place with multiple TVs and watch as many games as possible.

My favorites were all of them, from blowouts to Cinderella wins.

The only sad thing about those two days were when that final buzzer sounded.

Now, practically under house arrest because of the coronavirus, the day was passed reading and playing with grandson Fisher.

Nice activities that were enjoyed, but it wasn't the same as seeing Princeton almost beat Georgetown.

