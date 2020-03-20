North Little Rock halts nonvital hiring, buying

FILE - Dylan Curtis, left, and his co-worker John Sherrill, with Little Rock Awning untangle flags after installing a canopy at North Little Rock city hall on Main Street in that city, on Feb. 26, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith implemented a freeze on the city's hiring of nonessential personnel and put a hold on nonessential purchases Wednesday as he has instructed department heads to keep all services operational as the city deals with the covid-19 virus.

In a letter to all city employees, Smith instructed workers to keep going about their business but with some changes in protocol. He said it's important that residents see that the backbone institution of the city is stable.

"This is not the time for the government to close up shop, but a time to reassure the public by appropriate response and by maintaining as much normalcy to normal services as possible," Smith wrote. "Health and well-being comes first, of course, but the negative impact on the economy impacts families."

The mayor said the city is in good financial condition but he expects a decline in sales tax revenue. He said that is why he is implementing a hold on nonessentials.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"But there is no plan to lay off or reduce the hours of any city employee, full time or part time," Smith said.

City employees are no longer allowed to participate in meetings of more than 10 people unless it's critical to the emergency response. All business related to state travel has been suspended, as well.

Smith also canceled Monday's City Council meeting because of the virus. He said all items on the agenda will be addressed at the next regular council meeting.

"I didn't make this decision lightly," he said in a letter to council members. "I have previously strongly encouraged citizens not to attend the city council meeting unless they have business related to an agenda item. However, our city council meetings are open to the public and we are not able to control the number of people who attend."

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott announced earlier this week that all city buildings will be closed to the public until further notice. He urged people looking to conduct business to do so through the city's online portals.

Scott also said Little Rock city employees, as permitted by their department directors, will be allowed to work remotely.

The changes are among several mandates that Scott has implemented in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Little Rock has imposed a nightly curfew, and on Thursday, Scott announced that eateries must shift to takeout-only or curbside pickup service. Later Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that dine-in options are being suspended statewide, beginning today.

Additionally, gatherings inside restaurants are restricted to 10 people, in accordance with guidelines from the White House.

Metro on 03/20/2020