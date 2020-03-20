OTHERS SAY: That's e-school, kids, not no-school

Before covid-19 upended life as we've known it, the average U.S. home at 10 a.m. on a weekday might be a pretty quiet place. Parents at work. Kids in classrooms. Maybe there'd be a spaniel or a tabby standing sentry at the homestead, or a long-tailed budgerigar.

Now, though, with the country in the full throes of the coronavirus crisis, the dining room table and the kitchen counter have had their functions radically changed.

None of this is easy. Parents working from home can multitask between company spreadsheets and making lunch for their kids. Even if that means chiming into a teleconference while a 6-year-old tugs on your shirt with nonstop pleas for attention. The barking beagle in the background is a bonus distraction.

Nor is this easy for educators. Teachers are seeking innovative ways to keep connected with students who no longer are sitting in front of them in classroom desks.

The most demanding lesson for students stuck at home: School at home, aka e-school, doesn't mean "No school." Yes, there's a temptation to declare Spring Break Part I. Resist it, and realize that learning isn't confined by geography.

The goals at e-school and home-school are the same as at bricks-and-mortar school: Keep kids learning. And keep everyone healthy.

