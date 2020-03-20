Patton's initial LR Southwest staff in place

Little Rock Southwest Coach Daryl Patton, shown here coaching Bauxite in 2018, has completed his staff of nine assistants. The Gryphons will compete in the 7A-Central Conference for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)

The state's newest football program has its coaching staff for the 2020 season, as Little Rock Southwest Coach Daryl Patton's welcomes nine assistants.

Highlighting Patton's staff is former Bryant and Benton Harmony Grove head coach Paul Calley, who will be the Gryphons assistant head coach and offensive line coach. Calley served on Patton's staff at Bauxite the past two seasons.

Former Little Rock Fair Coach Roosevelt Turner will be the running backs coach at Little Rock Southwest. Alfred Mohammed, who served as an assistant coach on Maurice Moody's staff at Little Rock McClellan will coach tight ends.

Little Rock Fair and Little Rock McClellan will close at the end of this school year and consolidate into the new Southwest High School, along with at least 300 students from Little Rock Hall.

Former Watson Chapel assistant coach Kameron Wright will be the Gryphons defensive coordinator.

Also, former Pulaski Academy, Harrison and Shiloh Christian assistant coach Adam DePriest will coach the Gryphons' wide receivers.

Other assistant coaches include Kameron Wright (outside linebackers), Nick Finley (inside linebackers), Glennon Bobo (defensive line) and Trevor Maltbia (defensive backs).

Mohammed will be the Gryphons' running game coordinator and Finley will handle the passing game responsibilities.

Patton is excited about his new staff with the Gryphons. The Gryphons will compete in the 7A-Central Conference for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

"I'm pumped about this staff!" Patton said. "They are all very good football coaches, but even better men. Great day to have this first Little Rock Southwest High School football staff announced. Excited for our kids to learn from this group of coaches on a daily basis."

Patton was hired in January after coaching at Bauxite in 2016-19. He won four state championships at Fayetteville during his 13-year tenure.

With the coronavirus pandemic closing schools in the state, Patton has giving his team home workout plans in lieu of working together. One lesson plan included calisthenics, such as jumping jacks, push-ups and planks.

However, Patton is confident that his players will continue to work towards getting ready for the 2020 season.

"Offseason had been going very well," Patton said. "Hoping that all of our young men are practicing social distancing and staying safe during this difficult and uncertain time.

"But obviously excited about the future of the Southwest Gryphons."

Sports on 03/20/2020