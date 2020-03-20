Rick Lee Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Auction Fever in the first

BEST BET Operation Stevie in the seventh

LONG SHOT Nice Work in the fifth

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET 103-295 (34.9%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $52,000, 1 mile, fillies, 3-year-olds, starter optional claiming

AUCTION FEVER*** splashed her way to a clear maiden victory, and the consistent two-turn runner drew into a field that is likely to produce a contentious pace. SIRENIC stalked an honest pace in a clear maiden sprint victory. She recorded a sharp subsequent breeze and is bred to run this far. HENNY FLY was stake-placed sprinting at Remington Park, and she is dropping in class following a one-placed sprint finish.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Auction Fever Garcia Fawkes 7-2

6 Sirenic Hill Catalano 4-1

4 Henny Fly WDe La Cruz Von Hemel 5-2

8 First Empress Baze Eurton 6-1

5 Mandy Santana Miller 9-2

7 Agave Queen Eramia D'Amato 15-1

2 Miss Firecracker Mojica Hiles 6-1

3 Competitive Fire Talamo Holthus 20-1

2 Purse $27,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $16,000

NOT ORBINARY*** finished a solid third at a much higher level when making her local debut, and she is switching to a leading rider. DUTCH TREAT is a stake-placed Arkansas-bred mare who gets her best distance following two sprint races. DARING cleared her previous claiming condition in a 4-length win at Fair Grounds, and she returns to the conditioned claiming ranks after a deceptive effort against multiple winners.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Not Orbinary Mojica McKnight 3-1

2 Dutch Treat Garcia VanMeter 10-1

8 Daring Roman Puhl 6-1

9 Divine Dharma Birzer Puhich 7-2

3 Luna Fortis WDe La Cruz Contreras 4-1

5 Nautia Santana Asmussen 9-2

1 Cipherin' Sue FDe La Cruz Puhl 10-1

7 Hush Y'all Quinonez Cline 12-1

4 Athenasway Elliott Acksel 20-1

3 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

POWER SONG** tired through the stretch after setting a quick early pace in his 2020 debut, but he is taking a significant drop and races for the leading stable for the first time. COLOMBARD has been badly overmatched in two races at the meeting, and he is likely to get first run at the top selection. CONSUMERCONFIDENCE is having blinkers removed following a fourth-place finish at Fair Grounds, and he is dropping in class for winning connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Power Song Mojica Diodoro 3-1

3 Colombard Thompson Mason 9-2

8 Consumerconfidence Vazquez Richard 5-2

4 Mystic Tiger Roberts Garcia 7-2

1a Gold Backed Baze McKnight 3-1

5 October Sky Wales Martin 10-1

2 Rickhouse Johnson Hartlage 8-1

7 Suspicious Eyes Bailey Jackson 15-1

6 Darren's Fortune WDe La Cruz Van Berg 12-1

4 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $12,500

WILL B LATE** has raced competitively in both of her races at Delta Downs, and she may not have to improve in her first race against state-bred opposition. DENA'S BOLD MOVE has rallied to finish no worse than fourth in three races at the meeting, and she is taking a slight drop in class. BANKER NITA raced evenly in a fourth-place route finish, but she is a better one-run sprinter who is making her third start after a long layoff.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Will B Late Eramia Gelner 9-2

3 Dena's Bold Move Felix Ashauer 7-2

8 Banker Nita Wales Stuart 9-2

9 Sailaway and Hide Vazquez Roberts 4-1

13 Dramatic Entrance Loveberry Martin 15-1

5 Half Scout Elliott Milligan 6-1

1 Five Rivers Birzer Rhea 20-1

14 Lynne T Wales Hall 15-1

10 Princess Simone Harr Cates 15-1

6 Bonita's Gold Bailey Jackson 12-1

7 Elusive Secret Lara Bahena 20-1

11 Sing a Song Too WDe La Cruz Martin 12-1

12 Laura Belle Roberts Smith 20-1

2 Shadyngray Hisby Hale 30-1

5 Purse $44,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $40,000

NICE WORK* is an exceptionally quick sprinter who is adding blinkers, and he should be cruising on an easy lead. PARADE FIELD won a fast conditioned claiming race March 5, and he is a repeat candidate if able to produce the same effort for new connections. LIGHTHAWK raced close to the pace in a third-place finish at this level, and the beaten post-time favorite may have needed the race.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Nice Work Baze Puhich 20-1

7 Parade Field Bridgmohan Barkley 7-2

4 Lighthawk Mojica Diodoro 4-1

1 Lionite Santana Asmussen 6-1

2 Carte Blanche Cannon Hawley 9-2

8 Hitch Garcia Asmussen 10-1

9 Mississippi Talamo Moquett 5-1

6 Defender Felix Mason 12-1

3 Cosmologist WDe La Cruz Martin 8-1

5 Don't Forget Rocco Von Hemel 15-1

6 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

HINTON*** has been consistently earning the field's fastest Beyer figures, while competing at a significantly higher class level. CANDY MY BOY finished in the top two in 6 of 11 races last season, and the six-time winner was claimed last out by leading trainer Robertino Diodoro. ROAR OF THE LION was a fast-closing second at this claiming price just two races back, and the late-runner has proven wet track ability.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Hinton Cannon Mason 5-2

6 Candy My Boy Baze Diodoro 9-2

5 Roar of the Lion Quinonez Swearingen 7-2

1 Bubbas Dixie Borel Borel 5-1

8 Tizpure Mojica Diodoro 12-1

4 Opportunistic FDe La Cruz Garcia 6-1

9 Dreamer's Point Eramia Hornsby 12-1

2 Paynt Your Eggs Felix Van Berg 10-1

3 D'urban Park Canchari Martin 20-1

7 Purse $40,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

OPERATION STEVIE*** was beaten only a neck in a strong sprint field in his 2020 debut, and he is a stake-winner at two turns. He was scratched Sunday in favor of this race. HAWAAKOM finished third in a stake quality field Feb. 21, and the local stake winner excels on a wet track. MALIBU PRO is wearing blinkers for the first time for winning trainer Mike Maker, and he figures to work out an ideal stalking trip.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Operation Stevie WDe La Cruz Contreras 3-1

2 Hawaakom Cannon Hawley 5-2

8 Malibu Pro Vazquez Maker 7-2

1 Arrival Thompson Mason 10-1

4 Gigging Santana Hartman 5-1

6 Mineyerownmalone Elliott Vance 9-2

7 Hannity Felix Haran 20-1

3 Nicky Numbers FDe La Cruz Milligan 30-1

8 Purse $94,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming.

MIA MISCHIEF*** is a Grade I winning sprinter, who fired a big race following a similar layoff last season at Oaklawn. She is capable of her best on a fast or wet track. ISTAN COUNCIL is a quality sprinter who improved throughout her 2019 campaign, and she has been working impressively for her return. SHANGHAI TARIFF is a stake-winning sprinter who has won four of nine races at Oaklawn, and she may be the controlling speed.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Mia Mischief Santana Asmussen 9-5

1 Istan Council Baze Jones 6-1

4 Shanghai Tariff FDe La Cruz DiVito 4-1

6 Hotshot Anna Garcia Robertson 3-1

7 Estilo Femenino Talamo Asmussen 9-2

3 Maybe Wicked Vazquez Cox 10-1

5 Raintree Starlet Canchari Williamson 20-1

9 Purse $87,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

COPPER KING** finished second in his first race wearing blinkers, and the beaten post-time favorite drew inside and deserves slight favoritism. AZTEC EMPIRE has had to overcome a poor start in two encouraging races, and he is switching to a red-hot rider. An improved break will make him a big threat. UNIMAGINABLE U finished sixth after a sluggish start in his career debut, but he had a sharp subsequent breeze and has a chance to show big improvement.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Copper King Santana Asmussen 3-1

6 Aztec Empire Talamo Moquett 4-1

5 Unimaginable U FDe La Cruz Miller 10-1

4 Lookin High Cannon Glover 9-2

9 On d'Oro Elliott Hawley 6-1

7 Baringer Spring Lara Matthews 12-1

8 White Wolf Roberts Holthus 15-1

3 Warrior's Map Quinonez Jones 8-1

1 Southern Phantom Loveberry Villafanco 12-1

10 Secular Stagnation Mojica Diodoro 10-1

11 Baker's Man Vazquez Lauer 30-1

Exotic possibilities

Auction Fever is a solid selection in the first race, and I'll play him in a daily double with Dutch Treat and Not Orbinary in the second. The fifth race starts a Pick-3 and this is a wide open race and spreading out is recommended. I believe my top three selections will cover the sixth race. The seventh appears a two-horse race between Hawaakom and Operation Stevie.

