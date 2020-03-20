Rogers School Board sets date to fill vacant Zone 3 position

ROGERS -- The School Board has set a date when it likely will fill the vacant Zone 3 seat.

Suzanne Spivey has expressed an interest in serving. The board will interview Spivey and vote on appointing her to the seat during a special meeting set for 5:30 p.m. March 31, according to board President Nathan Gairhan.

The board decided during its meeting Tuesday not to accept additional applications for the position, Gairhan said.

Spivey, 59, retired in 2011 after 28 years in education. She started as a junior high school teacher in Bentonville before moving to the Rogers district. She spent most of her career teaching math at Elmwood Junior High School, now called Elmwood Middle School.

She also taught at Heritage High School, where she taught the Keystone class, which provided guidance to freshmen on how to be successful in high school and beyond, Spivey said.

Kristen Cobbs, who'd held the Zone 3 seat for the past 15 years, opted not to run for reelection this year. Nobody else filed to run for the seat in the March 3 election.

The board has until April 2 -- 30 days from the election date -- to appoint someone to the position; otherwise, the Benton County Quorum Court would get the right to appoint. The appointee must stand for election next year in order to maintain the seat for the remainder of the five-year term.

Spivey said she loves the School District and feels serving on the board is a way she could give back to the community and the district. She's never held public office.

Spivey's husband Joe Spivey has served on the Northwest Arkansas Community College Board since 2005.

Zone 3 covers a portion of the district east of downtown and south of Beaver Lake.

