Sanitation Department pauses some services

FORT SMITH -- The Sanitation Department will suspend some operations from Monday through April 3 to "guarantee the continuity of essential services" during the coronavirus outbreak.

This will allow the department to ensure it has adequate workers to collect and dispose of commercial, industrial and residential garbage, according to a department release. The timetable can and/or will be moved up or extended depending on circumstances at the time.

The following operations are suspended:

• Residential recycling collection.

• Residential yard waste collection.

• Residential bulky-waste collection.

• Cart maintenance and delivery.

• Commercial recycling collection.

• Commercial cardboard collection.

• Saturday commercial collection.

• Dumpster maintenance and delivery.

• Saturday landfill hours.

• Access to Stone Park at the landfill.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Landfill access also will be limited to customers with landfill charge accounts, the release states. The landfill will be closed to those who pay using cash, checks or credit cards.

Residents are asked to use their city-issued 96-gallon trash carts. Any overflow can be put in the 64-gallon recycle carts and set out with the trash carts.

Material in the carts will not be recycled during this period, according to the release. No extra bags will be collected, no extra carts will be delivered and no landfill charge accounts will be created.

Residents with any questions are asked to call the department at (479) 784-2350.

State Desk on 03/20/2020