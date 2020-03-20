University of Arkansas notebook

Here is a conceptual design by Grafton Architects for Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation. (Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Spring break cited in school decision

Moving to "essential operations" only on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus was a decision made with the approaching spring break in mind, Chancellor Joe Steinmetz told trustees Thursday.

On Wednesday, Steinmetz announced housing would close April 3 -- with some exemptions to be granted -- and that the "vast majority" of workers would begin working remotely. His announcement also noted how some students had already left with spring break approaching next week.

In a University of Arkansas board of trustees meeting held via videoconference, Steinmetz referred to reports of college students crowding beaches in Florida and elsewhere. Some UA students "are probably on those beaches," he said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"And so I can't imagine a situation then where we would bring those students back to campus in a congregated fashion just to then have an epidemic on campus that threatens our faculty, staff and students," Steinmetz said in describing the UA's latest response to the covid-19 outbreak.

He also noted how the deteriorating job market is affecting students and said there was "pressure" from some officials outside the university. The first covid-19 case identified in Fayetteville was announced early Wednesday.

"There's actually other issues at stake, not to mention pressure from our local government and local government people to reduce the congregation" of people on campus, Steinmetz said.

Timberlands center design firm chosen

A major part of the Windgate Art and Design District taking shape in south Fayetteville will be designed by Grafton Architects, a Dublin-based firm with co-founders who won this year's prestigious Pritzker Prize.

The University of Arkansas board of trustees on Thursday approved Grafton Architects, along with Fayetteville-based modus studio, to design the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation.

The center "is going to be a landmark building" UA Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said. It will house wood and timber design initiatives and fabrication laboratories for the UA Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design.

The estimated $16 million project -- partially paid for by a $7.5 million gift from John Ed Anthony, chairman of Anthony Timberlands Inc., and his wife, Isabel -- will be built at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Government Avenue.

Grafton Architects submitted a building concept based on wood-construction techniques as one of six finalists in a design competition. UA previously announced three renowned architects from outside the university -- Toshiko Mori; Tod Williams; and Juhani Pallasmaa -- would evaluate the finalists, with the university's recommendation following the contest requiring trustee approval.

UA has said construction on the center, to be up to five stories tall, is expected to begin in May 2021.

Research institute study is endorsed

A planning study for a proposed new research institute at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will move forward after approval Thursday by the University of Arkansas board of trustees.

The Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research, an estimated 75,000- to 100,000-square-foot project, would cost somewhere between $80 million and $100 million, according to documents presented to trustees.

"The funding for this project, at this point, we believe would entail no more than $30 million of borrowed, bonded money," UA Chancellor Joe Steinmetz told trustees during a videoconference meeting.

Steinmetz said the rest would be paid for with other UA funding -- including savings set aside for the project -- "as well as the potential of significant donor gifts."

It could be built at one of three sites, Steinmetz said: on-campus near the Nanoscale Material Science and Engineering Building; near the Arkansas Research and Technology Park in south Fayetteville; or on land near I-49 south of the main campus and near South Cato Springs Road. Steinmetz said the university owns all three sites.

Trustees approved Bentonville-based Hufft and Boston-based HGA as the design team for the planning, scope, site and budget study, with CDI Contractors also selected as the construction manager for the study. Steinmetz said design work for the project could be presented to trustees by September or November.

Metro on 03/20/2020