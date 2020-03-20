Storms blow in; injury reported

Storms blew through Thursday night in north and northeast Arkansas, destroying a couple of homes and injuring one person, officials said.

A few suspected tornadoes were in the mix, according to John Lewis, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock.

"Any damage that we've had reports of has been spotty, generally, well north of Little Rock," Lewis said. "So, we're looking up toward the Missouri border."

Lewis said there was damage reported at a school in the Bruno area of Marion County. According to Brice Smith, director of the county's emergency office, the damage likely was caused by a tornado.

"By all indications, to me it was a tornado," Smith said.

The possible tornado set down along Marion County Road 418, destroying a home and some other structures, and damaging several buildings, including the Bruno-Pyatt School, according to Smith.

"We've got trees down everywhere," Smith said.

A woman was injured and sent to the hospital, according to Smith, who did not disclose the extent of the woman's injuries. The county emergency service is continuing to assess the damage, he said.

In Boone County, a home in Everton was damaged and power lines are down, Lewis said.

The tornadoes were "fairly isolated," he said.

"That all started in Scott County, west-central Arkansas near the Russellville area, and we really haven't heard of any damage down in that part of the state with those storms," Lewis said.

The National Weather Service will be sending teams to Boone County and Marion County to assess damage, he said.

"Based on what the radar showed, it's likely a tornado that caused the damage up there, but we'll know more once we actually get up there and look at the damage," he said.

Lewis said he expected the storms that were still in Arkansas would be less intense.

Metro on 03/20/2020