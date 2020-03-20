Two men arrested in stolen vehicle

Two men arrested on accusations of stealing a vehicle they were driving also had drugs in the vehicle, according to an Arkansas State Police arrest report.

A trooper pulled over a vehicle that cut in front of a tractor-trailer rig to take an exit off Interstate 440 onto Arkansas 161 just before 9:30 a.m., the report said. The car, driven by 36-year-old Christopher Freeman, was reported stolen out of Lonoke County, according to the report.

Passenger James Pate, 26, had a bag of methamphetamine and two marijuana cigarettes on him, the report said. He also claimed responsibility for five syringes in the back seat, the report said.

Freeman and Pate were both taken to the Pulaski County jail but were no longer on the jail roster Thursday night. Freeman is charged with felony theft by receiving and careless and prohibited driving. Pate is charged with felony theft by receiving, felony possession of methamphetamine, five felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Metro on 03/20/2020