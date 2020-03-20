UA trustees put off graduations lined up for May

Commencement ceremonies that were set for May have been postponed until at least June 1 at all University of Arkansas System schools because of the covid-19 outbreak, UA System trustees decided Thursday.

The UA System includes the state's largest public university, the Fayetteville campus, plus five others, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Arkansas at Monticello, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

It also includes an online-only university, seven community colleges and a high school.

"Given the conditions and that we can't see when the upward slope in cases is going to flatten out, my recommendation to the chancellors would be the cancel their ceremonies at this time," UA System President Donald Bobbitt told trustees before their vote during a videoconference meeting.

The system schools join at least the University of Central Arkansas in calling off May ceremonies. Citing the public-health risk prompted by the highly contagious coronavirus, several universities, including in the UA System, have called off in-person course work for the remainder of the spring semester, opting for online or other remote delivery methods.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette attempted to reach all public institutions to inquire about the status of their commencements and heard back from several. Most said they had not made a decision yet.

The University of Central Arkansas canceled its spring commencement.

Spokeswoman Amanda Hoelzeman said "we are currently working to find other, more creative ways to mark the spring completion of degrees." But spring graduates will be able to participate in summer commencement, she said.

Bobbitt said he had surveyed each system chancellor before Thursday's meeting on what their commencement plans were. Only two chancellors said they had cancel. Others were interested in postponing until the summer.

John Goodson, chairman of the 10-person UA board of trustees, said he wanted to defer to institution chancellors in making decisions on the timing of rescheduled commencement ceremonies.

After discussing the possibility of delaying or canceling ceremonies, Trustee Ed Fryar made a motion to delay until June 1 or later and give chancellors discretion in setting new dates for them.

The decision passed without opposition.

