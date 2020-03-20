Walmart plans to hire 150,000 U.S. hourly workers

With outbreak-related layoffs expected to surge, Walmart and at least one other major retailer are are hiring in a big way.

Bentonville-based Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, said late Thursday that it plans to hire 150,000 U.S. hourly workers for its stores and distribution centers through the end of May as online orders surge with households stocking up.

The jobs are temporary, but many will become permanent, said spokesman Dan Bartlett. He said that the company is reaching out to industry groups in the restaurant and hospitality industry, both of which are getting slammed by lockdowns and travel bans.

Amazon this week announced 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders hires.