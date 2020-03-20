West Little Rock liquor store begins home delivery

Wine is shown on the shelf at Colonial Wine and Spirits in this file photo.

Colonial Wines & Spirits in west Little Rock on Friday started delivering wine, beer and spirits to customers’ homes.

The liquor store, located at 11200 W. Markham St., is apparently the first non-restaurant or bar to take advantage of the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division's change in regulations this week that now allows, through mid-April, restaurant and microbrewery permit holders to sell corked or sealed bottles of wine with the purchase of food. The declaration includes the phrase: "Retail liquor stores may offer curbside services and delivery to their patrons."

“We’re glad that Governor Hutchinson issued a proviso enabling us to do delivery during the Coronavirus outbreak and social distancing, and hope it’s extended after the virus stops spreading.” said Clark Trim, Colonial’s president

Trim added that the store would waive delivery fees for customers over age 55 and those with physical challenges or disabilities.

The store's phone number is (501) 223-3120.