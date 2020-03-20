Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Coronavirus cases hit 96 in state, including 13 at Little Rock nursing home, agency says
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

West Little Rock liquor store begins home delivery

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 3:29 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Wine is shown on the shelf at Colonial Wine and Spirits in this file photo.

Colonial Wines & Spirits in west Little Rock on Friday started delivering wine, beer and spirits to customers’ homes.

The liquor store, located at 11200 W. Markham St., is apparently the first non-restaurant or bar to take advantage of the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division's change in regulations this week that now allows, through mid-April, restaurant and microbrewery permit holders to sell corked or sealed bottles of wine with the purchase of food. The declaration includes the phrase: "Retail liquor stores may offer curbside services and delivery to their patrons."

“We’re glad that Governor Hutchinson issued a proviso enabling us to do delivery during the Coronavirus outbreak and social distancing, and hope it’s extended after the virus stops spreading.” said Clark Trim, Colonial’s president

Trim added that the store would waive delivery fees for customers over age 55 and those with physical challenges or disabilities.

The store's phone number is (501) 223-3120.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT