2 tornadoes hit state, cause damage, leave 1 person injured

Two tornadoes touched down in Arkansas during storms Thursday night, the National Weather Service confirmed Friday.

An EF2 tornado caused damage as it moved from Boone County into Marion County, making its way along Arkansas 206 East and ending west-southwest of Yellville, according to the weather service.

The tornado broke power poles, uprooted trees and ripped the roof off of a house before moving into Marion County, where it uprooted more trees, demolished a barn, ripped a porch off of a home, snapped power poles, damaged the Bruno-Pyatt School, destroyed a resident's garage and did "severe damage" to other residences, according to the weather service.

The report noted that one person was injured but that she was in good condition Friday.

A second tornado snapped several large trees and damaged outbuildings in Baxter County.

A tree fell through the bedroom of a residence and part of a house's roof was ripped off, according to the weather service's report.

Meteorologist Erik Green said the weather service had not heard of any other damage or injuries as a result of the storms.

The service is also looking into a potential third tornado in Van Buren County.

Metro on 03/21/2020