Alternative Entertainment: Stream, scavenge, paint or read while social distancing

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington gets a hug from bluesman Bobby Rush in this 2018 photo. Rush, who grew up partly in Pine Bluff, is an international blues star who will live stream a concert for fans on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Tuesday. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Cary Jenkins)

Social distancing is threatening to change our world as drastically as social media did. Who knows how long the coronavirus will prevent us from getting together for movies, live music, drinking, dancing, dining or daily routines? We need to have fun. We need togetherness. We need to socialize, and not from a distance.

But right now we must keep our distance, the health experts and government officials insist. So we must find Alternative Entertainment, and that’s what we’re calling our new feature that will run in the Tuesday and Thursday Style sections (and Arkansasonline.com) for the remainder of our isolation.

BLUES GONNA GET YOU

Bobby Rush, the 83-year-old bluesman born in Homer, La., and raised in Pine Bluff from 1947 to 1953, when his family relocated to Chicago, has announced that he will live-stream a concert from his home in Jackson, Miss., on Facebook Live Tuesday at 2 p.m. It’s free. To sign on, go to his Facebook page, facebook.com/bobbyrushbluesman.

Rush is a member of the Blues Hall of Fame, won the Grammy for best traditional blues album in 2017 for Porcupine Meat, and scored his first gold record in 1971 with the song “Chicken Heads.”

VIRTUAL HUNTING

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Food editor Kelly Brant shared a game that some of her friends have been playing together, but apart, on Facebook. Remember scavenger hunts of the olden days? You come up with a list of weird stuff and teams go out in search of them. Whoever collects all the objects and gets them back to the starting point first wins.

Well, it turns out you can do that online without leaving your neighborhood. Instead of collecting the objects on the list, Brant reports, one takes a photo and posts it to the group. The following is a suggested list to start with, but you can certainly make your own.

Virtual Scavenger Hunt

Spot where two neighborhoods/towns/counties/states meet Biking or walking trail/public park sign A bus stop with a shelter/bench Public artwork A stone that looks like a heart Sunrise/sunset Quartz crystal A bridge A swing Animal tracks Two different remnants of a foundation A historical monument Sasquatch A “Haunted” house A waterfall Directional sign Someone doing a yoga pose A mushroom A rusty old car An overlook or spot with a good view Someone putting litter in a trashcan A purple flower An out-of-state license plate Animal waste A crazy looking tree, rock, plant, or animal that deserves a pic. A squirrel, rabbit or other “wild” animal A wrought iron gate A tombstone A cat A bird’s nest

Have fun!

PUT THE KID TO WORK

“It turns out that 20-year-olds, and those younger and even slightly older, are just as good as Best Buy’s Geek Squad for solving all computer issues — even if the 20-year-old has NEVER used a Mac in his life. But he has also made fun of what he calls my ‘ancient’ equipment. Instead of ‘Hey Siri,’ I just have to say ‘Hey, Cal.’ He doesn’t respond as quickly as Siri and he is pretty grumpy, but he gets the job done,” High Profile and features editor Rachel O’Neal reports.

PICK ONE UP

Another suggestion from a colleague is to get a hold of as many books as possible. Good, old, actual hardbound and paperback books. You probably have at least a few around the house. Blow the dust off them and crack them open. Each one should be good enough for a couple of hours of attention. If you absolutely cannot stand the idea of dealing with a physical book, e-books are available, many for free or at an affordable price, from public libraries (the New York Public Library is making 300,000 titles available — tinyurl.com/suhnajv), academic sites and online vendors.

The Central Arkansas Library System is touting its digital library, with hundreds of books available to check out. CALS even offers audiobooks online, with no waiting or holds. Just follow this link to find one: https://centralarkansas.rbdigital.com.

MAKE A KIDCAST

The invitation from the podcast production company Pineapple (pineapple.fm) reads like this:

“Hey kids! Help us make a brand new podcast! Just like you, we are stuck at home and we need help. We need your podcasts! We want to make a podcast with kids all over the world who are stuck at home, to hear what it’s like where you are — what you are doing to fill the time. Making a podcast is really easy, literally anyone can do it. You can do it on your or your parents’/guardians’ phone, or laptop, or their professional music studio (If your mom is Beyoncé, please tell her we love her). Here’s what to do…”

Ask your parent/guardian for permission. Come up with an idea and record it using a smartphone voice recording app. Give your podcast a name and tell us where you’re making it from. Send us your podcast; email it to stuckathome@pineapple.fm.

Just follow this link for more instructions: http://pineapple.fm/stuck-at-home

FEEL THE LOVE

A British online operation called Kegel8 is looking “to help spread the love and inject some passion into our lives during this tough time” by revealing “the world’s most listened-to songs during sex, according to Spotify data.” According to their study, “[Canadian singer/songwriter] The Weeknd is the world’s most listened-to artist on Spotify during sex” and “Neighbors Know My Name” by [American singer, songwriter and rapper] Trey Songz is the go-to track.” (If you’re not familiar with that artist or that song, you are probably too old for this to make any difference.) The methodology involved following different sex-themed playlists on Spotify, using the search terms “Sex,” “Netflix and Chill,” “Date Night,” “Make Love” and “Baby Making.” The Weeknd was apparently made famous as having provided the lead single from the soundtrack to Fifty Shades of Grey, which Kegel8’s news release understates as “a film known for its erotic scenes.”

STAINED GLASS FENCE

Spend a little while using painters tape to make a design on a wooden fence or shed wall. The one suggested on Facebook that a teacher in El Dorado pointed out was a large stained-glass design.

Then, use your best Tom Sawyer charm to get the kids involved. Give them either paint or colored chalk to color in the taped-off shapes. If you use chalk, you can wash away the evidence. Paint, of course, would be more permanent. So you better hope it’s attractive if you let the kids use paint.

LET YOUR HAIR DOWN

From Style writer and columnist Helaine Williams comes this suggestion. “Start a ‘selfies unplugged’ group page on Facebook. Encourage friends to join a group in which — instead of posting glam photos with flawless hair, makeup, clothing and a ‘duck lips’ Facebook pose — members put up their ‘work from home’ selfies … how they REALLY look, sitting in front of those computers. What’s under that makeup? What’s that ‘bed hair’ look like? How do those lips look not seductively pouted? Show off those pajamas! The most interesting selfie gets the It Just Got Real trophy with the prize of a bathroom-tissue bouquet.”

TALK TO THE ANIMALS

The Little Rock Zoo is telling Arkansans to attend spring break at the zoo via the internet. Every day through March 29, go to the zoo’s Facebook page for “an exciting tour of animals from around the world, as we highlight a different animal each day.”

Little Rock zookeepers will offer insights into the wild residents in their care. Find out more here: littlerockzoo.com/events/around-the-world-safari-virtual-spring-break-2020/

Got Alternative Entertainment ideas? Email them to jmcleod@adgnewsroom.com.