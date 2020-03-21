At The Post

DAY 33 of 57

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $13,650

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,132,696

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,146,346

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:05 p.m. (Races closed to spectators)

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Fair Grounds, 11 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:30 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds) 6:25 p.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 6:30 p.m.; Sam Houston, 6:45 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 7:15 p.m.; Los Alamitos, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY'S STAR

The only person to win multiple races Friday got things knocked out early.

Jockey Martin Garcia won the first two races, both covering 1 mile. Garcia won aboard Auction Fever ($5.40, $3.40, $2.60) in the first race with a time of 1:40.84 and aboard Dutch Treat ($5.60, $3.60, $2.60) in the second race with a time of 1:38.88.

Garcia's two victories move him into third place in the jockey standings with 28 victories in 148 starts. Ricardo Santana Jr. stands atop the standings with 36 victories in 191 starts, while Joseph Talamo is second with 30 victories in 150 starts.

FINISH LINES

British Idiom, the country's champion two-year-old filly in 2019, and Grade III winner Warrior's Charge are on the grounds, according to Jorgito Abrego, an assistant to trainer Brad Cox. Both horses had previously been based at Fair Grounds. Warrior's Charge is pointing to the Grade II Oaklawn Handicap on April 18, while British Idiom is a candidate for the Grade III Fantasy Stakes on April 10.

Information for this report provided by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 03/21/2020