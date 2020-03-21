Benton County to begin screening employees

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County will begin screening employees Monday when they report to work, a county spokeswoman said.

County officials adopted the procedure based on guidelines by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Arkansas Department of Health, said Channing Barker, spokeswoman for the county. Barker said if an employee answers yes to screening questions concerning his health, he won't be allowed in the building and will be asked to call the Health Department for a phone screening.

Barker said each employee's temperature will be taken when he arrives at work. Anyone whose temperature exceeds 100 degrees will be turned away. Temperatures will be taken by a medically trained professional with a no-contact thermometer, she said.

"We are implementing these changes to ensure we keep our employees safe and limit possible exposure to covid-19," she said. "Additionally, this is for employee's peace of mind in knowing their co-workers have been screened and do not have a fever or exposure risks."

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring closed county buildings to the public Monday.

NW News on 03/21/2020