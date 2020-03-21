Colleges extending online schedules

A solitary woman walks across the mostly deserted University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus Thursday morning. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

Arkansas Tech University and the state's two largest community colleges on Friday joined other campuses in announcing that online-only classes will continue through the spring semester.

Other universities made similar announcements Thursday, including the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Harding University.

The wave of Friday announcements -- also made by, among others, two-year schools Northwest Arkansas Community College and University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College -- follow a rise in the number of covid-19 cases in the state.

Colleges began taking action March 11, the date of the first identified infection in Arkansas. Campuses reacted by suspending in-person classes, though not all did so immediately.

Several universities suspending on-campus classes last week said remote instruction would continue through the spring semester's end in May. Other schools, however, specified that the changes were in effect through March or early April, keeping open the possibility that classes might meet again on campus.

The announcements Friday highlighted concerns about public health.

"We must put a priority on our civic responsibility to limit the spread of the virus," Robin Bowen, president of Arkansas Tech, said in a statement.

Ben Sells, president of Ouachita Baptist University, in a statement cited a covid-19 case in Clark County, where the Arkadelphia campus is, and the "multiple cases in the many cities and towns where students reside."

Sells also said that the private university, which enrolls about 1,600 students, will not hold its May commencement ceremony.

Other schools announced similar decisions while also making clear that degrees would still be conferred in May.

Harding University, the state's largest private institution with about 4,800 students, said Thursday that it was rescheduling its commencement for August.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock, in an email message to students Friday, said that it was canceling its May ceremony for graduates, who instead will be invited to participate in December commencement, with two ceremonies likely to take place. The announcement followed action taken by the University of Arkansas board of trustees on Thursday to postpone until at least June 1 all commencement ceremonies at its member institutions.

UALR on Tuesday announced its classes would be online-only for the remainder of the semester.

Arkansas Tech, which enrolls about 9,700 students at its Russellville campus, announced the postponement of its May commencement ceremony to possibly the first week of August.

Campus housing and dining services will remain open "for students who need them," the school announced.

Some other large public schools, including Arkansas State University and the University of Central Arkansas, also are keeping housing and dining services open, though with alterations to emphasize what's known as social distancing.

The covid-19 illness is thought to spread from person to person during close contact -- within about 6 feet -- through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville announced Wednesday that its student housing will close April 3 but with exemptions for some students. Students still on campus told the Democrat-Gazette that a large majority of their classmates had left one week ahead of spring break.

Arkansas Tech, in a statement earlier this week, said the student-housing population was down to nearly 600 students from a "regular occupancy" of about 2,700 students, with its remaining students often citing work responsibilities and a need for online access as reasons to stay on campus.

At the UCA dining sites, "we are encouraging students to take their food to-go," said university spokeswoman Amanda Hoelzeman. There remains "some limited seating," she said.

"The seating that remains, after we have removed some tables and chairs, has been set up with social distancing guidelines in mind," Hoelzeman said.

