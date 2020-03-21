Marriage Licenses

Treneice Baker, 27, and Deandre Lewis, 30, both of Little Rock.

Grigoriy Malyutin, 29, and Eva Yung, 28, both of Little Rock.

Kendrick Orsborn, 28, and Lakeitha Henry, 25, both of Little Rock.

Joseph Coonrod, 26, and Nicole Palombi, 21, both of Jacksonville.

Trevor Mann, 22, of North Little Rock, and Mejone Columbus, 19, of Little Rock.

James Burkett, 60, and Brandy Remsen, both of Sherwood.

Jeffrey Tenison, 54, and Karen Hall, 51, both of Sherwood.

Ashley Glass, 26, and Francisco Deltoro, 27, both of Little Rock.

Sharhonda Frazier, 26, of Little Rock, and Johnny Edmond, 51, of North Little Rock.

Reagan Muse, 26, and Cody Timmermann, 25, both of Little Rock.

Timothy West, 37, and Adam Eperson, 50, both of Little Rock.

Greta McClugage, 21, of Benton, and Daniel Games, 24, of Little Rock.

Hannah Perry, 25, and Eric Hurley, 32, both of North Little Rock.

Jeremy Taylor, 30, and Samantha Swett, 26, both of Scott.

Christina Childers, 36, and Ruben Flores Moreno, 31, both of Little Rock.

Edward Nelson, 55, and Michelle King, 47, both of Little Rock.

Sue Smith, 24, of Springfield and Clint Babson, 26, of Vilonia.

Samantha Shaw, 24, and Caleb Peyton, 28, both of Little Rock.

Ronnie Blackmon, 43, of Little Rock and Charraun Sharlow, 41, of Alexander.

Chanda Hill, 37, of Bryant and Kinney Ramey, 40, of Sherwood.

Elizabeth Bailey, 24, and Andrew Clayton, 32, both of Dallas, Texas.

Nionda Martin, 26, and Joe Taylor, 32, both of North Little Rock.

Robert Morgan, 38, and Renee Herman, 41, both of North Little Rock.

Lydia Osborn, 26, of North Little Rock and Christopher Bayles, 28, of Arlington, Va.

Taylor Hoobler, 24, and Spencer Ferrell, 23, both of Little Rock.

Carrie Wheeler, 32, and Derek Miller, 29, both of Forney, Texas.

Paul Sammons, 39, of Bryant and Leah McLain, 33, of North Little Rock.

Yousra Ramadan, 34, and Yousef Alsabahi, 39, both of Little Rock.

Lenora Hill, 38, and Edrick Meridy, 39, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

20-1002 Christopher J. Jones v. Jennifer Jones.

20-1010 Natasha Hayes v. Segric Hayes.

20-992 Brittani Shoptaw v. Charles Shoptaw.

20-993 Chet Boyette v. Kimberly Boyette.

20-997 Dayton Love v. Waltavious Love.

20-1019. Jennifer Wobser v. Aaron Wobser.

20-1023. Mohammed Al-Sawmahi v. Crystal Al-Sawmahi.

GRANTED

19-1784 Hughey Brooks v. Braye Brooks.

19-2585 Joseph Lenox v. Anne Riley Lenox.

20-289 Faith Elizabeth Shephard v. Steven Lynn Shephard.

19-4929. Bradley Overton v. Russell Overton.

20-540. Justin Gregory Woods v. Julie Renee Woods.

Metro on 03/21/2020