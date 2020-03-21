Fed set to help cities, states

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the U.S, Federal Reserve System lies embedded in the floor at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. The Federal Reserve announced late Wednesday, March 18, 2020, that it will establish an emergency lending facility to help unclog a short-term credit market that has been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. The Fed said it will lend money to banks that purchase financial assets from money market mutual funds, including short-term IOUs known as commercial paper. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve capped off an unprecedented week of action Friday by extending a lifeline to cash-strapped state and local governments that are about to borrow large sums as they deal with skyrocketing costs from coronavirus safety measures.

There has been a large sell-off in municipal debt in recent days, driving up the borrowing costs for many states and localities that need to pay their bills.

The Fed said Friday that it would lend money to banks that banks would then use to purchase highly-rated municipal bonds from money market mutual funds or from municipal bond funds. The goal is to stabilize the $3.8 trillion municipal bond market and ensure states, cities and other public entities, including hospitals, can borrow at low cost. Without the ability to borrow, local and state governments could be forced to lay off workers.

This is the ninth major action by the Fed this week to try to stabilize financial markets, prevent the downturn from worsening and keep credit flowing to companies and households.

"The Federal Reserve Board on Friday expanded its program of support for the flow of credit to the economy by taking steps to enhance the liquidity and functioning of crucial state and municipal money markets," the Fed said in a statement.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston is conducting the transactions and is doing so by expanding the Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility, an emergency program it launched Wednesday. The Fed has launched three emergency lending programs, all of which are intended to provide a source of borrowing to panicked financial markets, as investors and businesses increasingly stockpile cash and sell securities.

The liquidity facility was first used during the 2008 financial crisis, but its expansion to include municipal bonds is a new step that wasn't taken back then.

States and cities are facing a looming cash crunch as revenue from sales taxes and other taxes are likely to fall sharply in the coming weeks and months. At the same time, many public institutions are facing higher costs, particularly hospitals and other health programs.

The Fed will make loans available to financial institutions that can be secured by "high quality" state and local bonds. This will make owning these tax-exempt municipal bonds more attractive and should help ensure there is plenty of demand for these bonds as many states and cities begin to issue more debt in the coming weeks and months.

The Fed has in the past come under criticism from Democrats in Congress for not using its emergency lending powers to assist struggling local governments. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday to consider doing so. The Fed says its action Friday was in response to turmoil in financial markets.

Also Friday, the Fed said it would expand its currency exchanges with five central banks, including by providing week-long exchanges, or currency swaps, every day rather than once a week.

The Fed provides dollars to overseas central banks because some business is conducted overseas in dollars and foreign banks also provide dollar-denominated loans to their customers.

Earlier this week, the central bank slashed interest rates to zero, restarted massive purchases of U.S. Treasury debt and mortgage-backed securities, began making 0.25% loans to banks and announced backstops for numerous parts of the credit market.

