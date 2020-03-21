Fort Smith plant producing hand sanitizer

FORT SMITH -- An Arkansas facility of an international corporation has joined in on the ongoing struggle against the coronavirus.

Pernod Ricard USA began using its Fort Smith plant to produce and donate hand sanitizer on Friday. Pernod Ricard USA is a part of the France-based company Pernod Ricard, which produces wines and spirits.

"I, and everyone that works here, and our employees around the country, are very proud that we're able to help our fellow citizens by producing a much-needed product here in Fort Smith," said Melissa Hanesworth, the Fort Smith-based vice president of North America manufacturing at Pernod Ricard USA.

A March 18 news release on the Pernod Ricard website states that three of the company's other facilities in the United States -- located in Kentucky, West Virginia and Texas -- are also producing hand sanitizer.

Hanesworth said the facility made 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer Friday. It will make 4,000 gallons next week and will continue producing it as long as the need exists.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack said he received an email last Sunday from Pernod Ricard USA's government relations staff asking if he could help clear the way for the company's Fort Smith facility to shift production. The plant was able to begin producing hand sanitizer shortly afterward.

"I am beyond grateful for what Melissa and her team has done," the Republican from Rogers said. "I am beyond grateful for the resiliency of this workforce, and I am thrilled that the Third District of Arkansas has a place in answering this crisis. And there will be more.

"This serves as an example for other manufacturers to step up to the plate in the times of the national crisis and answer the needs of the country, and there will be more need."

Tim Allen, president and chief executive officer of the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce, said he could not be more proud of Pernod Ricard and what it is doing for the country, as well as what Hanesworth and the almost 200 employees at the Fort Smith facility do for the city.

State Desk on 03/21/2020