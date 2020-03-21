Gurley relocates to familiar area

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Los Angeles. The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a one-year deal with three-time Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley, one day after he was cut by the Los Angeles Rams. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press about the agreement on Friday, March 20, 2020, on condition of anonymity because the deal will not be official until Gurley passes a physical. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

ATLANTA -- Todd Gurley didn't wait long to find his new NFL home.

The Atlanta Falcons didn't wait long to celebrate the deal.

"WE GOT HIM," the Falcons exclaimed on their Twitter account early Friday, soon after news emerged of Gurley's $6 million, one-year deal with the Falcons.

The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the deal. The person confirmed the agreement on condition of anonymity because the deal will not be official until Gurley passes a physical. The league isn't allowing players to report to new teams immediately for those physicals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement was reached less than 24 hours after Gurley was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. The three-time Pro Bowl running back was released minutes before $10.5 million in his contract with the Rams became fully guaranteed.

The Falcons had good reason to celebrate the news. They needed a replacement for Devonta Freeman as the leader of their ground game, and Gurley's arrival should be good news for ticket sales.

Gurley will be making a return to the state of Georgia. He was a standout at the University of Georgia, rushing for more than 3,000 yards in three seasons.

The agreement with the 25-year-old Gurley comes less than a week after the Falcons released Freeman. Atlanta ranked only 30th in the NFL in rushing in 2019 and is hoping for a significant boost from Gurley.

Gurley has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of his five seasons with the Rams. He ran for a career-low 857 yards with the Rams last season. His average of 3.8 yards per carry was the second-lowest of his career.

Through five seasons, Gurley has averaged 43.6 catches, including a career-high 64 for 788 yards and six touchdowns in 2017.

SAINTS

Peat receives 5-year deal

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints free agent left guard Andrus Peat has agreed to a five-year contract keeping him in New Orleans, General Manager Mickey Loomis said Friday.

A person familiar with the contract said it is worth a total of $57.5 million -- an average of $11.5 million per season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms have not been released.

The Saints drafted the 6-foot-7, 316-pound Peat 13th overall in 2015 out of Stanford, where he was a two-year starter at left tackle.

Peat has been selected to the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons and has contributed to an offense that has averaged an NFL-best 394.8 yards per game during the past five seasons.

CHIEFS

CB agrees to 1-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs agreed to a one-year contract with former New York Giants cornerback Antonio Hamilton on Friday, the first deal made by the Super Bowl champions since the start of free agency earlier in the week.

Kansas City entered the market desperate for help in the defensive backfield after losing Kendall Fuller, Morris Claiborne and Bashaud Breeland to free agency. Fuller and Breeland in particular were crucial to a defensive turnaround under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo that helped deliver the Chiefs their first Super Bowl title since 1970.

The 27-year-old Hamilton was signed by the AFC West-rival Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State in 2016, then was claimed off waivers by the Giants before the 2018 season. Hamilton played 13 games before going on injured reserve with a quad injury, then appeared in all 16 with a pair of starts last season.

BRONCOS

Gordon lands in Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado -- The Denver Broncos continued an impressive offseason haul Friday by agreeing to a two-year deal with former Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that it's worth $16 million with all but $2.5 million guaranteed.

The Broncos didn't announce the deal but did tweet a clip of King Features comic strip character Flash Gordon, which is their new running back's nickname.

Although his new deal is less than the $10 million annually that Gordon turned down from the Chargers during an unsuccessful holdout for a long-term extension last season, it does allow him the opportunity to face his old team twice a year and to hit free agency again in 2022 at age 28.

His $8 million annual salary also ranks fourth in the NFL among running backs.

Gordon's arrival bolsters a Denver offense that has stagnated in recent years and which produced just 17.6 points a game in 2019. New offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has set out to install a stronger ground game and push the ball down the field more in the passing game with second-year QB Drew Lock.

