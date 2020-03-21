Hold put on House's tax-records suit

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge on Friday froze a House lawsuit that seeks to enforce a subpoena for six years of President Donald Trump's federal tax records.

The judge said he will wait at least until an appeals court rules on whether Congress, in a separate case related to former Trump White House counsel Donald McGahn, can sue to compel executive branch officials to testify.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden of Washington indicated that the hold in the tax-records case could go on longer if the McGahn case goes to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The House sued the administration in July after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin refused to comply with a subpoena issued in May for Trump's business and tax records.

The Justice Department has sought to toss out the case for Trump's tax records, based on White House claims of immunity from congressional oversight.

McFadden wrote that both cases raise similar weighty legal questions about whether courts can weigh in on political fights between Congress and the White House or if the Constitution requires that judges stay out of such disputes.

Justices standoffish but reported healthy

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court reported Friday that the nine justices are healthy and trying to stay that way.

When the court held its regularly scheduled private conference Friday morning, some justices participated remotely and those who were in the building did not engage in the tradition of shaking hands, court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.

The court plans to issue opinions Monday in cases argued during the fall and winter without taking the bench, Arberg said. The last time that happened was when the court decided Bush v. Gore late in the evening of Dec. 12, 2000, essentially settling the disputed 2000 presidential election in favor of Republican George W. Bush.

Arberg wouldn't say who showed up in person Friday to the justices' conference room, adjacent to Chief Justice John Roberts' office.

Six of the nine justices are 65 and older, in the age group at higher risk of getting very sick from the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who turned 87 on Sunday, and Stephen Breyer, 81, are the oldest members of the court.

The court had previously postponed arguments that had been scheduled for the next two weeks, including a big fight over subpoenas for Trump's financial records, and closed the Supreme Court to the public.

Detained Pakistani faces terror charge

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Pakistani doctor who the FBI said was intent on joining the Islamic State group, either on the battlefield in Syria or as a "lone wolf" in the United States, was arrested Thursday before boarding a flight at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

Muhammad Masood, 28, had been en route to Los Angeles to try to travel to the Middle East by cargo ship, authorities said.

Masood, who most recently worked as a research coordinator at a medical clinic in Rochester, Minn., was charged with one count of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Masood has spent the past two years in the United States on a temporary visa, known as a H-1B, that is issued to skilled workers from abroad, a criminal affidavit said.

Law enforcement officials said they began their investigation of Masood in January, after he posted on an encrypted social media platform asking for help making "hijrah," the Arabic word for migration. The FBI said the word was widely used by those seeking to join the Islamic State group.

Medicaid-plan rollout draws criticism

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Seven national organizations representing patients with serious medical conditions criticized Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday for rolling out his Medicaid expansion plan during the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizations, including the American Heart Association and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, released a statement calling for the state to withdraw its application immediately.

"Starting the 30-day public comment period on SoonerCare 2.0, which if implemented in its current form could trigger grave consequences for Oklahomans, while families worry about their lives and livelihoods is completely inappropriate," the statement read.

Stitt wants to take advantage of a block-grant-style Medicaid expansion offered by the Trump administration that would give states more control over Medicaid in exchange for a limit on how much federal money it receives. One requirement Stitt wants to impose would make recipients pay premiums and either work or volunteer in the community.

Stitt has touted his plan, which he's dubbed SoonerCare 2.0, as an alternative to a civilian-led Medicaid expansion that has qualified for a public vote this year. On Friday, Stitt said his proposal would extend health coverage to low-income Oklahomans a full year sooner than the alternative proposal and would give the state more flexibility.

