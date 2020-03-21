In state's hub, VA gears up on virus

Central Arkansas civilian hospitals have not overflowed to the point that government-run medical care centers are treating extra patients, but Arkansas' veterans facilities are standing by in case that scenario unfolds.

The Department of Veterans Affairs also announced this week that its hospitals will offer drive-thru covid-19 kits and curbside prescription pick-ups beginning Monday. Those services will be available in Little Rock.

To address the possibility of a nationwide patient surge, the department confirmed Friday that it is prepared for a covid-19 outbreak so severe that it must accept the flow of patients in the event that civilian hospitals are overrun and unable to handle it. It would provide that level of support while also maintaining its care for area veterans, officials said.

Requests for such support would come from the Department of Health and Human Services as part of FEMA's National Response Coordination Center, according to a statement from VA provided by Christopher Durney, a spokesman for the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System.

Veterans hospitals and nursing homes are equipped with all of the "essential items and supplies to handle an influx of coronavirus cases," Durney said. That includes the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock and the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in North Little Rock.

The VA announced March 10 that it had adopted a "no visitor" policy for its nursing homes and spinal-cord injury patients. Exceptions to that policy would be made in "compassionate cases" for patients in hospice care, the department said.

No outside visitors have been permitted to see the 110 or so veterans at the Community Living Center at the North Little Rock site.

"The VA has proactively implemented appropriate measures to ensure the safest health care environment for each veteran, visitor and employee," the department's statement read.

Department-wide, there are 13,000 acute-care beds, which include 1,800 intensive-care unit beds, according to the VA.

"And many facilities, such as the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, [are] prepared for the possibility of converting a number of rooms to negative pressure areas," Durney said.

The Associated Press reported this week that the VA is prepared for a potential flow of 1 million veterans infected by covid-19. At the same time, it is bracing for the possibility of absorbing overflow patients from civilian hospitals.

The worst-case scenario is that one of every five veterans would need coronavirus care. With that in mind, the VA has requested $16.6 billion in emergency money. That request was included in a VA document submitted by Congress and obtained by The Associated Press.

Durney also confirmed that the VA hospital in Little Rock will provide covid-19 testing kits at an on-site triage area starting Monday. Curbside medicine pick-up also will be available.

"We do a large volume of prescriptions," Durney said. "There will be a phone number posted. Veterans may call the number, and the medicine will be brought out them."

As for covid-19 testing, it will be run just like the one for civilian patients at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Veterans who suspect they may be infected are urged to drive to the triage area at the Little Rock location, 4300 W. Seventh St., where a test will be administered.

They will get swabbed, and the results will be sent to the Arkansas Department of Health. Those who test positive, Durney said, will be notified and will receive quarantine or hospitalization instructions.

"We've got enough testing kits," he said. "We want to make sure all of our resources are being used by those who really need it."

Test kits will be administered to veterans who are referred to the hospital by their providers, as well as those who are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, Durney said. That includes fever and consistent dry cough.

No Central Arkansas veteran had tested positive for the virus as of Friday, Durney said. Health officials announced a total of 96 covid-19 cases across the state.

In-house testing will become available in the future for veterans, but no time frame has been announced by the VA.

The VA has what is known as the "Fourth Mission," which aims to improve the country's preparedness to national emergencies. That includes anything from outbreaks to terrorism attacks.

The Fourth Mission, according to the VA website, means taking action to provide continued services to veterans, as well as provide support to national, state and local emergency management divisions.

