• Jessica Hinkle, manager of a Walmart store in Springfield, Mo., said she's "not like the best with blood" but held up a sheet for privacy as others helped a woman give birth to a daughter in the store's toilet paper aisle, before the new mom and baby were whisked away by ambulance to the cheers of customers.

• Maciej Kolacinski, the manager of a popular entertainment center in Warsaw, Poland, said he isn't making any money but is trying to do something positive by delivering free pizzas to a nearby hospital that's dealing with a growing number of coronavirus patients.

• Dr. Adena Williams Loston of Vicksburg, Miss., called her father, Tommie Lee Williams Sr., who died in 2014, a "true renaissance man" as the city dedicated a state historical marker to the blind World War II veteran who was the city's first black independent licensed master plumber as well as a community activist.

• Jamya Ann Stokes, 20, convicted of robbing her boyfriend of his clothes and about $6,000 at a motel in Norcross, Ga., with her sister as a gun-wielding accomplice, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Jordan Jones, 18, faces weapons charges after being turned in by his mother when he was identified as the person who posted a social media video of himself aiming a gun at a Jonesboro, Ga., police officer during a traffic stop, deputies said.

• Johnathan Emilien, 33, of Greenville, S.C., wanted for attempted murder and arson after police, responding to a house fire, found a person wounded at the scene, was arrested at an interstate rest stop in Jackson County, Miss., police said.

• Megan Hess, 43, and her mother, Shirley Koch, 66, who operated a funeral home in Montrose, Colo., pleaded innocent to federal charges that they sold parts or entire bodies of dead people without the consent of families, prosecutors said.

• Benjamin Granda, a St. Louis County, Mo., police spokesman, said a 15-year-old Northwoods boy faces an involuntary manslaughter count after he fatally shot his 12-year-old sister while handling a firearm that accidentally discharged.

• Greg Oliver, a Baptist pastor in Shreveport, announced on social media that he's adopting a "Park & Pray format" in response to coronavirus social distancing guidelines, where members stay in their cars in the church parking lot for worship and prayer services.

A Section on 03/21/2020