Today at 3:53 a.m. | Updated March 21, 2020 at 3:53 a.m.

Jessica Hinkle, manager of a Walmart store in Springfield, Mo., said she's "not like the best with blood" but held up a sheet for privacy as others helped a woman give birth to a daughter in the store's toilet paper aisle, before the new mom and baby were whisked away by ambulance to the cheers of customers.

Maciej Kolacinski, the manager of a popular entertainment center in Warsaw, Poland, said he isn't making any money but is trying to do something positive by delivering free pizzas to a nearby hospital that's dealing with a growing number of coronavirus patients.

Dr. Adena Williams Loston of Vicksburg, Miss., called her father, Tommie Lee Williams Sr., who died in 2014, a "true renaissance man" as the city dedicated a state historical marker to the blind World War II veteran who was the city's first black independent licensed master plumber as well as a community activist.

Jamya Ann Stokes, 20, convicted of robbing her boyfriend of his clothes and about $6,000 at a motel in Norcross, Ga., with her sister as a gun-wielding accomplice, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Jordan Jones, 18, faces weapons charges after being turned in by his mother when he was identified as the person who posted a social media video of himself aiming a gun at a Jonesboro, Ga., police officer during a traffic stop, deputies said.

Johnathan Emilien, 33, of Greenville, S.C., wanted for attempted murder and arson after police, responding to a house fire, found a person wounded at the scene, was arrested at an interstate rest stop in Jackson County, Miss., police said.

Megan Hess, 43, and her mother, Shirley Koch, 66, who operated a funeral home in Montrose, Colo., pleaded innocent to federal charges that they sold parts or entire bodies of dead people without the consent of families, prosecutors said.

Benjamin Granda, a St. Louis County, Mo., police spokesman, said a 15-year-old Northwoods boy faces an involuntary manslaughter count after he fatally shot his 12-year-old sister while handling a firearm that accidentally discharged.

Greg Oliver, a Baptist pastor in Shreveport, announced on social media that he's adopting a "Park & Pray format" in response to coronavirus social distancing guidelines, where members stay in their cars in the church parking lot for worship and prayer services.

A Section on 03/21/2020

Print Headline: In the news

