India hangs 4 men for rape, murder of woman

NEW DELHI -- India brought an infamous rape case to a close Friday, hanging four men who had been convicted of raping and murdering a young woman on a moving bus in 2012, jail officials said.

The men, who were sent to the gallows at the Tihar jail in New Delhi in the early morning hours, had trapped the young woman on the bus and brutally assaulted her with an iron bar, leaving her mortally wounded.

The grisly nature of the crime and the fact that it unfolded on the busy streets of India's capital sent shock waves across the nation and around the world, leaving a deep mark on India's psyche.

The 23-year-old-victim, a physiotherapy intern who had dreamed of being a doctor and had asked her parents to use her wedding money for her education, came to be known as Nirbhaya, the Fearless One. Her death from the injuries she suffered in the attack sparked uncomfortable discussions about the abuses that countless Indian women suffer every year.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zr0RV7JoPoM]

After the execution, the victim's mother said that "even if delayed," her daughter "got justice."

"Our faith in justice is restored," said the mother, whose name was withheld because Indian law requires that the victim's name and her family's identity be kept private.

The convicts who were hanged Friday morning at the large jail were: Mukesh Singh, approximately 32, one of the ringleaders and the brother of the bus driver, Ram Singh (who killed himself in jail in 2013); Akshay Kumar, approximately 30, a cleaner on the bus; Pawan Kumar Gupta, approximately 25, a fruit seller who came from the same run-down neighborhood and joined the others in the assault; and Vinay Sharma, approximately 25, a part-time gym instructor who also lived in the neighborhood and participated in the rape.

Indian news channels reported that the men's last legal challenges were rejected early Friday morning. They had refused to eat and were up much of the night before being led to the gallows around 5:30 a.m. local time. A small crowd had gathered outside the jail, counting down to the hanging.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/321india/]

Women's activists have said they wonder how much difference the executions will make, and lamented how little has changed since Nirbhaya's death.

After her assault, huge protests erupted across the country, with hundreds of thousands of young people pouring into the streets demanding tougher rape laws, more effective policing and better treatment of women. Many Indian women are forced into arranged marriages, harassed on the streets and silenced by the men in their family.

"We keep talking about women and we do nothing to educate men," said Deepa Narayan, a social scientist who recently published a book on how women are treated in India. "Even the police and the judicial system, they're all part of the same patriarchal culture."

The Indian government created a high-level committee, the Verma Commission, to recommend possible changes to the laws related to sexual violence against women. On the night of the attack, Dec. 16, 2012, the physiotherapy intern and a male friend were leaving a mall in New Delhi after watching the film Life of Pi. A private bus, mostly empty, offered them a ride.

According to investigators, the passengers on the bus were the Singh brothers, Kumar, Gupta, Sharma and the juvenile. They had robbed at least one other person that night, the police said. When the intern and her companion boarded, the men locked the doors and savagely attacked the couple.

The victim's male friend recovered, but the woman died 13 days later at a hospital in Singapore.

"It's like she had been dragged from the clutches of animals," her mother said.

A Section on 03/21/2020