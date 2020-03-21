LR police say teen injured in shooting

A teenager was shot Thursday evening while walking to a convenience store, according to a Little Rock police report.

Police responded to reports of gunshots at 2521 S. Oak St. just before 7 p.m. where several buildings were found to have been damaged by bullets, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

A 17-year-old male checked into a children's hospital and later spoke with police. The victim said he and some friends walked to Asher Quick Stop at 3704 Asher Ave., according to the report.

An unknown man started firing his gun in the direction of the victim, and the victim ran, being shot in his left leg as he fled, the report said.

Metro on 03/21/2020