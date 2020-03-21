Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police beat

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:00 a.m.

LR police say teen injured in shooting

A teenager was shot Thursday evening while walking to a convenience store, according to a Little Rock police report.

Police responded to reports of gunshots at 2521 S. Oak St. just before 7 p.m. where several buildings were found to have been damaged by bullets, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

A 17-year-old male checked into a children's hospital and later spoke with police. The victim said he and some friends walked to Asher Quick Stop at 3704 Asher Ave., according to the report.

An unknown man started firing his gun in the direction of the victim, and the victim ran, being shot in his left leg as he fled, the report said.

Metro on 03/21/2020

Print Headline: Police beat

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT