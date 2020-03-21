Passengers line up earlier this week in Marrakech to board one of the few flights out of Morocco. (AP/Jessica Blough)

Travelers stuck in Morocco getting out

RABAT, Morocco -- Foreigners stranded in locked-down Morocco boarded evacuation flights Friday as governments tried to repatriate their citizens after days of travel frustration.

Visitors from around the world found themselves stuck in Morocco when the North African country suspended international passenger flights and ships to and from its territory beginning Sunday.

The U.S. government said chartered flights for U.S. citizens would be departing Morocco on Friday following intensifying complaints from several hundred American students and tourists scattered in cities around Morocco.

Unable to secure spots on commercial flights, some travelers slept on floors in the Marrakesh airport or holed up in one of the last hotels open in Rabat. Some said they were running out of blood pressure pills and other medications.

American tourists and students told The Associated Press on Thursday that the U.S. government had done little to help them and they instead sought guidance from other governments or searched for their own way home despite limited escape routes.

The U.S. ambassador tweeted a video promising to help, and the evacuation flights were announced overnight. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said two or three flights left Friday.

Morocco has reported 74 confirmed coronavirus cases, including three deaths.

Man convicted in Dutch tram killings

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- A Dutch court Friday convicted a radicalized Muslim man of murder with a terrorist motive and sentenced him to life imprisonment for opening fire on a tram and killing four people last year.

The defendant, 38-year-old Gokmen Tanis, was not in court to hear the verdict because of restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"The suspect spread death and destruction in broad daylight in a tram in Utrecht," said presiding judge Ruud van Veldhuisen.

Tanis stepped into the tram, then "pulled out a pistol with which he, while shouting the name of his god, Allah, shot at innocent passengers in cold blood. Not once, but many times in just over two minutes," the judge said.

Tanis did not answer questions during his trial and was repeatedly removed from court for insulting judges, his lawyer and families of victims.

Tanis walked onto the tram on March 18, 2019, and used a pistol with a silencer to shoot passengers at close range. He then jumped out of the tram and shot a driver in a car.

Prosecutors said the silencer was adorned with texts referring to Islam.

He left a note in a stolen getaway car that said in Dutch: "I'm doing this for my religion. You kill Muslims and you want to take our religion away from us, but you won't succeed. Allah is great."

Explosion kills 7 Pakistani coal miners

QUETTA, Pakistan -- Seven miners were killed and three were injured in an explosion Friday in a coal mine in southwest Pakistan, a local mining official said.

Rescue workers pulled the injured from the mine and had recovered all the bodies, said Shafqat Mahmood, a mine inspector in Baluchistan province.

He said investigators were still working to determine the cause of the blast near Degari, a town about 60 miles east of Quetta, Baluchistan's capital. He provided no further details.

In July, rescue teams struggled to save 10 miners trapped in a coal mine in the Degari area after a methane gas explosion more than 4,000 feet below the surface. Seven of the miners eventually died.

Pakistani miners often complain that owners fail to install safety equipment. Despite the danger and low wages, hundreds of miners work in Baluchistan, where unemployment is higher than in other parts of the country.

German party moves to expel radicals

BERLIN -- Leaders of the far-right Alternative for Germany party decided Friday to press a radical faction to dissolve itself after the country's domestic intelligence agency classified it as extremist.

The party leadership called on its faction, known as "The Wing," to declare at a meeting today that it will dissolve itself by the end of April, news agency dpa reported.

Last week, the head of the BfV intelligence agency, Thomas Haldenwang, said his office had concluded after more than a year of examination that The Wing meets the definition of a "right-wing extremist movement."

The move allows authorities to use covert methods to observe The Wing and its estimated 7,000 supporters. They make up about 20% of the party's membership but hold significant sway over its direction, say former party members including one-time leader Frauke Petry.

The party performed strongly in some regions in state elections last year.

Alternative for Germany in 2017 entered Germany's national parliament, where it is currently the largest of several opposition parties. National polls put its support at between 11% and 14%, around the level it polled in 2017.

