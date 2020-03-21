Meth-conspiracy role earns 17 years

A West Memphis man who participated in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy while on parole for a 2002 second-degree murder conviction was ordered Thursday to spend 17½ years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. ordered the federal prison term, for which parole is unavailable, for Terry Whittier Jr., 39, who pleaded guilty in September to a charge of conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute it. Whittier had earlier served time in state prison for the shooting death of Austin Kirwood in 2002.

Whittier was indicted on the federal charge in July, along with several other people, as a result of an investigation dubbed Operation Money Don't Sleep, which targets drug trafficking in West Memphis and surrounding areas.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the West Memphis Police Department began the investigation in September 2015, and intercepted numerous phone calls in which Whittier coordinated drug transactions, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland.

Hiland said Whittier and others received their drugs through the mail with the assistance of a postal employee, Cleavon Shaw, who also has been convicted and is serving 7½ years in prison. With the assistance of the U.S. Postal Service, agents have seized more than 6 pounds of methamphetamine, Hiland said.

A search at Whittier's home turned up about 55 grams of marijuana, 4.7 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, a Glock pistol and more than $11,000 in cash, according to the U.S. attorney.

In a prepared statement, Hiland said, "Drugs and violence go hand in hand, and this defendant's prior murder conviction demonstrates how important it is to keep our communities free of drug trafficking."

He added that Whittier's lengthy sentence "shows that even in the midst of a global pandemic, justice will continue to be served. Criminals should know that law enforcement's commitment to protect our community from those who would do us harm will remain steadfast and determined."

